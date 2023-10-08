Let's take a look at the power rankings for each team after all the Big 12 action in Week 6 and a quick preview of what is coming up in Week 7.

1.) No. 5 Oklahoma | 6-0 (3-0)

Week 6 Result: Oklahoma 34, Texas 30 One Note: After the physicality was called into question, the Sooners won the line of scrimmage against Texas in the Red River Rivalry, totaling 10 tackles for loss and five sacks defensively, and rushing for 201 yards on 4.7 yards per carry. Week 7 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

2.) No. 9 Texas | 5-1 (2-1)

Week 6 Result: Texas 30, Oklahoma 34 One Note: After starting off the first quarter completing just five of his first nine attempts with two interceptions, Quinn Ewers finished his day at the Cotton Bowl by completing 26 of his last 28 attempts for 332 yards and a touchdown and fell just short of a comeback win over the Sooners. Week 7 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

3.) Kansas Jayhawks | 5-1 (2-1)

Week 6 Result: Kansas 51, UCF 22 One Note: In its win over UCF, Kansas totaled 399 yards and five touchdowns on the ground with Jalon Daniels missing his second consecutive game. Week 7 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 2:30 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas (-4.5)

4.) West Virginia | 4-1 (2-0)

Week 6 Result: BYE One Note: Despite being picked last in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, West Virginia remains one of two teams that are undefeated in Big 12 play. Week 7 Opponent: @ Houston Game Info: Thu, Oct 12 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: West Virginia (-3.5)

5.) BYU | 4-1 (1-1)

Week 6 Result: BYE One Note: BYU remains the only Big 12 newcomer to have a win in conference play this season, with the rest of the group being a combined 0-7 against Big 12 foes. Week 7 Opponent: @ TCU Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: TCU (-5.0)

6.) Kansas State | 3-2 (1-1)

Week 6 Result: Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21 One Note: In what was as ugly a game as we've seen during Chris Klieman's time in Manhattan, K-State threw three interceptions, converted just 7 of 20 3rd and 4th down tries, and lost the time of possession battle by nearly 10 minutes in Stillwater. Week 7 Opponent: @ Texas Tech Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas State (-1.0)

7.) Texas Tech | 3-3 (2-1)

Week 6 Result: Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14 One Note: In his first two starts of the season, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is a combined 33-48 (68.8%) for 341 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, adding one rushing score on the ground. Week 7 Opponent: Kansas State Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas State (-1.0)

8.) Iowa State | 3-3 (2-1)

Week 6 Result: Iowa State 27, TCU 14 One Note: After getting their run game going early against Oklahoma last week, Iowa State turned in their best day on the ground to this point in the season, totaling 215 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries (5.8 ypc). Week 7 Opponent: @ Cincinnati Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 11:00 a.m. CT | FS1 Line: West Virginia (-3.5)

9.) Oklahoma State | 3-3 (1-1)

Week 6 Result: Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21 One Note: In what felt like a must-win game for Mike Gundy and the Cowboys, Oklahoma State picked off K-State three times, two of which were by Cameron Epps, who returned his second for a pick-six before the half. Week 7 Opponent: Kansas Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 2:30 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas (-4.5)

10.) TCU | 3-3 (1-2)

Week 6 Result: Iowa State 27, TCU 14 One Note: Down 17-7 with just under 11 minutes left in the third quarter, TCU quarterback Chandler Morris suffered an apparent knee injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the contest. In his stead, freshman John Hoover went 11-19 for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Week 7 Opponent: BYU Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: TCU (-5.0)

11.) Cincinnati | 2-3 (0-2)

Week 6 Result: BYE One Note: Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing defense (100.4 ypg), third in rushing offense (220.2 ypg), and has outgained its opponents 874-770 in two Big 12 games. However, the Bearcats have yet to pick up a conference win. Week 7 Opponent: Iowa State Game Info: Sat, Oct 14 | 11:00 a.m. CT | FS1 Line: West Virginia (-3.5)

12.) Baylor | 2-4 (1-2)

Week 6 Result: Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14 One Note: In their 39-14 loss to Texas Tech, Baylor managed just 17 rushing yards on 30 attempts (0.6 ypc). In three Big 12 games, the Bears have totaled just 230 yards on 104 attempts, which comes out to just 2.2 yards per carry. Week 7 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

13.) UCF | 3-3 (0-3)

Week 6 Result: Kansas 51, UCF 22 One Note: UCF's offense was held scoreless in the first half against Kansas, leaving them down 24-0 after two quarters. Then, on the first play of the second half, Devin Neal took a carry 75 yards to extend the Jayhawks' lead to 31-0. UCF is now the only team in the Big 12 with an 0-3 start through six weeks. Week 7 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

14.) Houston | 2-3 (0-2)

Week 6 Result: BYE One Note: In two Big 12 games, the Cougars are averaging 20.5 points per game on offense, while the defense is surrendering an average of 42.5 points per game. Week 7 Opponent: West Virginia Game Info: Thu, Oct 12 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: West Virginia (-3.5)