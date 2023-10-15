Let's take a look at the power rankings for each team after all the Big 12 action in Week 7 and a quick preview of what is coming up in Week 8.

Baylor | 2-4 (1-2)

Week 7 Result: BYE One Note: The Bears had the week off after a 2-4 start and have been next to helpless along the lines of scrimmage this season, ranking 113th in rushing defense (184.3 ypg) and 104th in rushing offense (121.5 ypg). Week 8 Opponent: @ Cincinnati (2-4, 0-3) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 11:00 a.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: Cincinnati (-2.5)

BYU | 4-2 (1-2)

Week 7 Result: TCU 44, BYU 11 One Note: BYU's lack of a running game finally caught up with them, as TCU neutralized Kedon Slovis (15-34, 152 yds, 1 INT) and put up a season-high 44 points in a rout. To this point in the season, the Cougars' rushing offense ranks 129th with 67.5 yards on the ground per game. Week 8 Opponent: vs. Texas Tech (3-4, 2-2) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 6:00 p.m. CT | TBA Line: Texas Tech (-2.5)

Cincinnati | 2-4 (0-3)

Week 7 Result: Iowa State 30, Cincinnati 10 One Note: The Bearcats have now lost four straight games as Emory Jones continues to make mistakes at the worst times. Against Iowa State, Jones completed just 14 of 26 attempts for 96 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Week 8 Opponent: vs. Baylor (2-4, 1-2) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 11:00 a.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: Cincinnati (-2.5)

Houston | 3-3 (1-2)

Week 7 Result: Houston 41, West Virginia 39 One Note: Houston picked up its first-ever Big 12 win one of the most incredible finishes you'll ever see. After West Virginia went up 39-35 with just 0:12 (on a 50-yard score on 4th-and-10), UH quarterback Donovan Smith heaved a 49-yard Hail Mary that found its way into Stephon Johnson's hands for a walk-off victory. Week 8 Opponent: vs. Texas (5-1, 2-1) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 3:00 p.m. CT | FOX Line: Texas (-20.5)

Iowa State | 4-3 (3-1)

Week 7 Result: Iowa State 30, Cincinnati 10 One Note: Since losing to Oklahoma in Week 5, the Cyclones have ripped off two Big 12 wins and outscored their opponents 57-24 in the process. With Rocco Becht and the ISU defense finding their groove, Iowa State is a team on the rise in the Big 12 race. Week 8 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

Kansas | 5-2 (2-2)

Week 7 Result: Oklahoma State 39, No. 23 Kansas 32 One Note: Despite going 23-34 for 410 yards and five touchdowns, Jason Bean was unable to lead KU to a win in Stillwater. While OSU only scored three points off of his two interceptions, one of them was thrown in the Oklahoma State red zone, resulting in a 10-point swing. Week 8 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

Kansas State | 4-2 (2-1)

Week 7 Result: Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 21 One Note: While Will Howard struggled with his effectiveness through the air (6-9, 86 yards), freshman quarterback Avery Johnson exploded onto the scene with a school record-tying five rushing touchdowns. As we advance, it will be interesting to see how Chris Klieman opts to use the uber-talented freshman from Wichita (KS). Week 8 Opponent: vs. TCU (4-3, 2-2) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 6:00 p.m. CT | ESPN2 Line: Kansas State (-4.5)

No. 6 Oklahoma | 6-0 (3-0)

Week 7 Result: BYE One Note: While the Red River win was impressive, there are still plenty of things for this team to work on, and they're fully aware of that fact. Word out of Norman is that practice during the bye week was "intense," as the Sooners' coaching staff is elevating expectations for this team in the back half of the year. Week 8 Opponent: vs. UCF (3-3, 0-3) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 11:00 a.m. CT | ABC Line: Oklahoma (-19.5)

Oklahoma State | 4-2 (2-1)

Week 7 Result: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32 One Note: The Pokes' offense has looked different since the bye week, and their utilization of Ollie Gordon has given the unit rhythm. Against Kansas, Gordon turned 29 carries into 168 yards and one score, but also had six receptions for 116 yards and a score, making him the first OSU running back to have over 100 yards rushing and receiving since 1989. Week 8 Opponent: @ West Virginia (4-2, 2-1) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2 Line: West Virginia (-3.5)

TCU | 4-3 (2-2)

Week 7 Result: TCU 44, BYU 11 One Note: In his first collegiate start, TCU freshman quarterback Josh Hoover completed 37 of 58 attempts for 439 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, while also adding 26 yards on one carry, the longest rush of the day for either team. Week 8 Opponent: @ Kansas State (4-2, 2-1) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 6:00 p.m. CT | ESPN2 Line: Kansas State (-4.5)

No. 8 Texas | 5-1 (2-1)

Week 7 Result: BYE One Note: After dropping their first game of the season against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, Texas still finds itself in the Top 10 of the AP Poll, and moved up one spot after Washington's 36-33 win over Oregon. Week 8 Opponent: @ Houston (3-3, 1-2) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 3:00 p.m. CT | FOX Line: Texas (-20.5)

Texas Tech | 3-4 (2-2)

Week 7 Result: Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 21 One Note: The injury bug bit Texas Tech again, and once again, it was at quarterback. After losing Tyler Shough indefinitely with a broken leg, Behren Morton went down against K-State on Saturday, leaving the Red Raiders to turn to Jake Strong, who hadn't thrown a pass in college. Thrust into action, Strong went 16-28 for 173 yards with one TD and three interceptions. Week 8 Opponent: @ BYU (4-2, 1-2) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 6:00 p.m. CT | TBA Line: Texas Tech (-2.5)

UCF | 3-3 (0-3)

Week 7 Result: BYE One Note: After a 51-22 shellacking against Kansas before their bye week, UCF fell to 0-3 in Big 12 play. John Rhys Plumlee returned for a short stint in the game against KU, but took a seat while Timmy McClain finished the game. Expect the Knights to throw everything they have at the Sooners in a nationally televised game on Saturday. Week 8 Opponent: @ Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 11:00 a.m. CT | ABC Line: Oklahoma (-19.5)

West Virginia | 4-2 (2-1)

Week 7 Result: Houston 41, West Virginia 39 One Note: Week 7 was a heartbreaker for West Virginia, who had Dana Holgorsen and Houston on the ropes. However, a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown with 12 seconds to go was followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when QB Garrett Greene took off his helmet in celebration. The ensuing kickoff gave UH good enough field position to set up for the winning Hail Mary. Week 8 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1) Game Info: Sat, Oct 21 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2 Line: West Virginia (-3.5)