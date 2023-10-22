Let's take a look at the power rankings for each team after all the Big 12 action in Week 8 and a quick preview of what is coming up in Week 9.

Baylor | 3-4 (2-2)

Week 8 Result: Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29 One Note: Baylor relied on a great performance from kicker Isaiah Hankins, who went 4 of 4 on field goal tries on the road to help left Baylor to its third win of the season. Week 9 Opponent: vs. Iowa State Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Line: Baylor (-1.5)

BYU | 5-2 (2-2)

Week 8 Result: BYU 27, Texas Tech 14 One Note: Coming into the game vs. Texas Tech, BYU was one of the worst rushing teams in the nation. However, on Saturday they managed 150 yards on 30 carries (5.0 ypc) and that gave them the balance needed to get ahead early and stay that way. Week 9 Opponent: at Texas Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 2:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Texas (-20.5)

Cincinnati | 2-5 (0-4)

Week 8 Result: Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29 One Note: Despite a relatively clean performance from Emory Jones, the Cincinnati offense was able to capitalize on just four of 11 offensive drives against a Baylor defense that has been below average through its first seven games. Week 9 Opponent: at Oklahoma State Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Oklahoma State (-7.0)

Houston | 3-4 (1-3)

Week 8 Result: Texas 31, Houston 24 One Note: Houston's final offensive play was a 4th-and-1 try from the Texas 10-yard line, and had they converted, they'd have been set up with a first-and-goal with one minute left to play. An incomplete pass on the try sealed the Cougars' fate though, allowing Texas to escape. Week 9 Opponent: at Kansas State Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN2 Line: Kansas State (-17.5)

Iowa State | 4-3 (3-1)

Week 8 Result: BYE One Note: Iowa State has worked itself into a tie for second place in the Big 12 standings, and all of a sudden, the conference appears to have several contenders that could make a run to Arlington. Week 9 Opponent: at Baylor Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Line: Baylor (-1.5)

Kansas | 5-2 (2-2)

Week 8 Result: BYE One Note: Word on the street is Jalon Daniels will be ready to go against Oklahoma in Week 9, meaning OU will have faced back-to-back returning starting quarterbacks after UCF's John Rhys Plumlee made his return this past weekend. Week 9 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 11:00 a.m. | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-10.5)

Kansas State | 5-2 (3-1)

Week 8 Result: Kansas State 41, TCU 3 One Note: It appears moving forward that teams will have to prepare to face two quarterbacks when taking on K-State, as Will Howard and Avery Johnson combined for 244 yards and four touchdowns through the air and 135 yards on the ground in a blowout win over TCU. Week 9 Opponent: vs. Houston Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN2 Line: Kansas State (-17.5)

No. 6 Oklahoma | 7-0 (4-0)

Week 8 Result: Oklahoma 31, UCF 29 One Note: Despite it being much closer than most had expected, Oklahoma won a game despite missing two field goal attempts, losing the turnover battle, and trailing more in one game than they had in the previous six games combined. If that doesn't tell you how far this team has come in a year, I don't know what will. Week 9 Opponent: at Kansas Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 11:00 a.m. | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-10.5)

Oklahoma State | 5-2 (3-1)

Week 8 Result: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34 One Note: All of a sudden, Oklahoma State looks like a legitimate threat in the Big 12 race and it could be setting up for a monumental and decisive final Bedlam matchup with the Sooners in just a couple of weeks. Against West Virginia, RB Ollie Gordon had 29 carries for 282 yards (9.7 ypc) and four touchdowns. Week 9 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2 Line: Oklahoma State (-7.0)

TCU | 4-4 (2-3)

Week 8 Result: Kansas State 41, TCU 3 One Note: After exploding for 44 yards in Josh Hoover's first start, TCU's offense went dormant against K-State and mustered just three points on the day. Hoover's efficiency plummeted in this one, going 23 of 43 for 187 yards and an interception. Week 9 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

No. 7 Texas | 6-1 (3-1)

Week 8 Result: Texas 31, Houston 24 One Note: In the narrow win over Houston, Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an injury to his right shoulder, and finished the game ins street clothes and a sling. Maalik Murphy stepped in for Ewers and will be the starter going forward if he is forced to miss time. Week 9 Opponent: vs. BYU Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 2:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Texas (-20.5)

Texas Tech | 3-5 (2-3)

Week 8 Result: BYU 27, Texas Tech 14 One Note: With Behren Morton out, Jake Strong was forced to make his first start of the year, and it didn't go well. Going 19 of 37 (51.4%) for 236 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. Until Morton gets back on the field, the Texas Tech offense may be stuck in the mud. Week 9 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

UCF | 3-4 (0-4)

Week 8 Result: Oklahoma 31, UCF 29 One Note: The team that showed up in Norman yesterday looked much different from the one that we saw in Lawrence two weeks ago. With Plumlee and defensive lineman Ricky Barber back in the fold, this team should be able to turn things around in the back half of their schedule with several winnable games coming up. Week 9 Opponent: vs. West Virginia Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 11:00 a.m. | FS1 Line: UCF (-6.5)

West Virginia | 4-3 (2-2)

Week 8 Result: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34 One Note: After getting out to a 4-1 start, West Virginia has dropped each of its last two games, both of which they were favored in. Heading into the fourth quarter against Oklahoma State, the Mountaineers had a 24-20 lead. Then, the Pokes offense exploded for 28 points in the final frame to pull away. Week 9 Opponent: at UCF Game Info: Sat, Oct 28 | 11:00 a.m. | FS1 Line: UCF (-6.5)