Let's take a look at the power rankings for each team after all the Big 12 action in Week 9 and a quick preview of what is coming up in Week 10.

Baylor | 3-5 (2-3)

Week 9 Result: Iowa State 30, Baylor 18 One Note: Baylor continues to struggle along the line of scrimmage, mustering just 67 yards on the ground, and just 2.7 yards per play against the Cyclones. Week 10 Opponent: vs. Houston Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: Baylor (-4.5)

BYU | 5-3 (2-3)

Week 9 Result: Texas 35, BYU 6 One Note: BYU's inability to run the football continues to show up against better competition, managing 95 yards on the ground against Texas and converting just 3-14 third down conversions. Week 10 Opponent: at West Virginia Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1

Line: West Virginia (-9.5)

Cincinnati | 2-6 (0-5)

Week 9 Result: Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13 One Note: Cincinnati's offense has been disappointing, but this week against Oklahoma State was one of its worst showing, matching Central Arkansas' 13 points as the least amount of points that OSU has allowed all season. Week 10 Opponent: vs. UCF Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 2:30 p.m. CT | FS1

Line: UCF (-4.5)

Houston | 3-5 (1-4)

Week 9 Result: Kansas State 41, Houston 0 One Note: Houston's zero points and 208 yards of offense were shocking, but after how Donovan Smith has looked lately, his 88 total passing yards and interception on the day was even more surprising. Week 10 Opponent: at Baylor Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: Baylor (-4.5)

Iowa State | 5-3 (4-1)

Week 9 Result: Iowa State 30, Baylor 18 One Note: Somehow lost in the chaos of everything else in the Big 12, Iowa State is one of five teams sitting at 4-1 in Big 12 play heading into Week 10 and controls its destiny to punch a ticket to Arlington in December. Week 10 Opponent: vs. Kansas Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 6:00 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Iowa State (-1.5)

No. 22 Kansas | 6-2 (3-2)

Week 9 Result: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33 One Note: In its final meeting with Oklahoma for the foreseeable future, Kansas got the better of the Sooners after dropping 18 straight contests in the series, dating back to 1997. Week 10 Opponent: vs. Kansas Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 6:00 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Iowa State (-1.5)

No. 25 Kansas State | 6-2 (4-1)

Week 9 Result: Kansas State 41, Houston 0 One Note: Since losing to Oklahoma State, K-State has outscored Big 12 opponents 120-24, or by an average of 40-8 over the last three games. Now, they get a chance to prove it against Texas. Week 10 Opponent: at Texas Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 11:00 a.m. CT | FOX Line: Texas (-5.0)

No. 10 Oklahoma | 7-1 (4-1)

Week 9 Result: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33 One Note: Oklahoma's loss to Kansas was quite arguably the most inexplicable game of the Brent Venables' era, and now it's created a must-win situation in Bedlam. This week is as important for OU's 2023 season as any prior or after. Week 10 Opponent: at Oklahoma State Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ABC Line: Oklahoma (-6.0)

Oklahoma State | 6-2 (4-1)

Week 9 Result: Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13 One Note: Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon is on a historical tear, with 978 yards and 8 touchdowns in the last five games. Over that span, he has averaged exactly 8.0 yards per carry. Week 10 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ABC Line: Oklahoma (-6.0)

TCU | 4-4 (2-3)

Week 9 Result: BYE One Note: TCU has games against both Texas (11/11) and Oklahoma (11/24) remaining on the schedule and needs two more wins to get to bowl eligibility. This week against Texas Tech and Nov. 18 against Baylor provide great opportunities for just that. Week 10 Opponent: at Texas Tech Game Info: Thu, Nov. 2 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Texas Tech (-3.0)

No. 7 Texas | 7-1 (4-1)

Week 9 Result: Texas 35, BYU 6 One Note: Maalik Murphy made his first start of the 2023 season for Texas, and was very good given the situation, going 16-25 for two touchdowns and one interception on the day. This week, it gets much tougher against No. 25 Kansas State. Week 10 Opponent: vs. Kansas State Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 11:00 a.m. CT | FOX Line: Texas (-5.0)

Texas Tech | 3-5 (2-3)

Week 9 Result: BYE One Note: Texas Tech is favored in their Week 10 matchup against TCU and likely needs to win if it's going to sneak into bowl eligibility with two ranked teams left on their docket in Kansas and Texas, and both of those games are on the road. Week 10 Opponent: vs. TCU Game Info: Thu, Nov. 2 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Texas Tech (-3.0)

UCF | 3-5 (0-5)

Week 9 Result: West Virginia 41, UCF 28 One Note: UCF was outrushed by West Virginia 286-189 with each team averaging 5.7 yards per carry in the contest. However, the Knights lost the turnover battle 4 to 1, and that was too much for them in the end. Week 10 Opponent: at Cincinnati Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 2:30 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: UCF (-4.5)

West Virginia | 5-3 (3-2)

Week 9 Result: West Virginia 41, UCF 28 One Note: After a two-game skid, West Virginia got back on the winning side of things with a big day on the ground from CJ Donaldson (17-121-1), Jahiem White (9-85-1), and Garrett Greene, who led the team with three touchdowns on the ground. Week 10 Opponent: vs. BYU Game Info: Sat, Nov. 4 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: West Virginia (-9.5)