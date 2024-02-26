Oklahoma softball extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 67 games with a 5-0 showing at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City (Cal.) this weekend. While Mississippi State was the only ranked team that the Sooners faced, it was a dominant showing that kept them one of the rare undefeated teams in the nation through three weekends. Meanwhile, the rest of the Big 12 was impressive in Week 3, with Texas, Oklahoma State, and Baylor all looking like stiff competition in a Big 12 race that should be as fun as we've seen in several seasons. Here's one takeaway and a score roundup for every team in the league after Week 3.

#1 Oklahoma (14-0)

Advertisement

TAKEAWAY: The Sooners have now recorded nine shoutouts in their 14 victories and will return to Norman, having not allowed a run to be scored in 19.1 innings. A four-headed monster in the circle is emerging, with Nicole May (21.1 IP), Kelly Maxwell (20.1 IP), Karlie Keeney (17.1 IP), and Kierston Deal (14.2 IP) all playing significant roles in the circle to this point. #20 Mississippi State: W, 9-3 Wisconsin: W, 10-2 (F/5) San Diego State: W, 7-0 Seattle: W, 8-0 (F/6) Loyola Marymount: W, 9-0 (F/5)

#2 Texas (12-1)

TAKEAWAY: Sophomore Reese Atwood is playing like the best player in the country through the first three weeks of the season, maintaining an average of .632 and an absurd 1.447 slugging percentage with nine HR and 31 RBI already on the season. Louisiana: W, 5-0 Colorado State: W, 7-0 Colorado State: W, 9-0 (F/5) #12 Stanford: L, 3-4 (F/8) Louisiana: W, 5-4

#7 Oklahoma State (13-2)

TAKEAWAY: The Cowgirls' 7-0 victory over fourth-ranked Washington was a statement win after they dropped two contests at the Clearwater Invitational. In that game, Lexi Kilfoyl threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts, two hits, and no walks over 7.0 innings of work. #4 Washington: W, 7-0 USF: W, 6-1 Yale: W, 10-1 (F/5) Pittsburgh: W, 1-0 Loyola Chicago: W, 6-0

#22 Baylor (8-3)

TAKEAWAY: This is the Baylor team everyone expected to see from the start. It took a few weeks but the Bears have started rolling now, winners of seven straight, and five of those wins coming over ranked opponents. #25 Oregon: W, 3-2 Notre Dame: W, 10-9 UC Riverside: W, 8-0 (F/5) #19 UCLA: W, 5-3 #13 Missouri: W, 5-4

Texas Tech (12-3)

TAKEAWAY: Texas Tech might approach the Top 25 in this week's poll after receiving votes last week. Maddie Kuehl leads the Red Raiders in the circle with 27 Ks and a 2.29 ERA in 35.1 IP. Stephen F. Austin: W, 4-0 Minnesota: W, 2-1 Minnesota: W, 7-6 North Texas: W, 8-7 North Texas: W, 5-2

BYU (12-3)

TAKEAWAY: After dropping a game to Long Beach State, BYU fired back on Sunday with 28 runs over two run-rule contests, including five home runs on the day, two of which were grand slams. Bethune-Cookman: W, 18-5 (F/5) UC Riverside: W, 5-3 Long Beach State: L, 4-6 Cal Poly: W, 19-3 (F/5) Rutgers: W, 9-1 (F/5)

UCF (8-6)

TAKEAWAY: UCF had one of the toughest weekend schedules of any team in the country, and it provided four of their six total losses for the year. One-score losses to Mississippi State and Oregon were very winnable games and contests that the Knights will want back after going back and watching how things transpired. #20 Mississippi State: L, 1-2 #25 Oregon: L, 3-4 #13 Missouri: L., 1-5 Oregon State: W, 7-2 #5 Tennessee: L, 0-3 San Diego: W, 4-3

Kansas (9-5-1)

TAKEAWAY: Nobody in the Big 12 had a bigger weekend than KU, who entered with a 4-5-1 record and ripped off five straight victories, including a 1-0 win over 17th-ranked Texas A&M. The Jayhawks outscored opponents 45-9 this week. UTSA: W, 12-0 (F/5) UTSA: W, 9-0 (F/5) North Dakota State: W, 8-3 #17 Texas A&M: W, 1-0 North Dakota State: W, 15-6 (F/6)

Houston (11-4)

TAKEAWAY: Houston came into the weekend at 10-1 and had some confidence going into Baton Rouge, but the Cougars just weren't for LSU just yet. Two losses to the Tigers and one to a good Boise State team gave them a 2-3 record on the weekend, as they still took care of business against Austin Peay. Austin Peay: W, 10-1 (F/5) #6 LSU: L, 3-10 Boise State: L, 1-9 (F/5) #6 LSU: L, 0-5 Austin Peay: W, 5-3

Iowa State (7-7)

TAKEAWAY: This weekend was a total nightmare for Jamie Pinkerton's group, as they went 0-2 against Delaware, split with Lehigh, and dropped a nine-inning heartbreaker to Virginia. The Cyclones' team ERA sits at 5.16 through 14 games, which isn't a good sign given the power the Big 12's top teams have at the plate. Delaware: L, 5-8 Lehigh: W, 5-4 Delaware: L, 6-7 Virginia: L, 0-1 (F/9) Lehigh: L, 2-4





