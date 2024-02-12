Patty Gasso and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners opened up their first weekend of the 2024 season at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico this weekend, going 4-0 in a tournament setting that saw them face two teams with Women's College World Series aspirations: No. 9 Duke and No. 10 Washington. The rest of the Big 12 got their seasons kicked off this weekend as well, and from the looks of it, OU will have some stiff competition in its final year in the conference. Here's a quick glance at how the Sooners and the rest of the conference fared in their opening weekend.

#1 Oklahoma (4-0)

TAKEAWAY: Oklahoma's pitching staff looks like the real deal once again, even with uncharacteristic errors vs. Washington. Kelly Maxwell led the way with 7.2 IP, working through 23 at-bats with a 0.39 ERA and a .043 B/AVG. Utah Valley - W, 13-0 (F/5) #10 Duke - W, 3-0 #9 Washington - W, 4-3 (F/8) Long Beach State - W, 11-3

#5 Texas (5-0)

TAKEAWAY: The Texas offense exploded out the gate to start the weekend, scoring 64 runs in their first five games. The Longhorns' bats were white-hot in Week 1, with a team average of .458 and a whopping 10 home runs. San Diego - W, 19-0 (F/5) #8 UCLA - W, 3-2 San Diego - W, 16-1 (F/5) #8 UCLA - W, 16-0 (F/5) LMU - W, 10-2 (F/6)

#11 Oklahoma State (5-0)

TAKEAWAY: Tallen Edwards and Caroline Wang started the season off as Oklahoma State's biggest offensive weapons, posting identical .615 averages in their first five games and combining for 29 total bases. CSUN - W, 8-0 (5 inn.) LMU - W, 1-0 Utah State - W, 10-1 (F/5) UC Riverside - W, 11-3 (F/6) #8 UCLA - W, 9-1 (F/5)

#19 Baylor (0-2)

TAKEAWAY: A tough weekend for the Bears falls on the offense, which managed just three runs against No. 2 Tennessee. McKenzie Wilson and Presleigh Pilon are a combined 0-for-12 in ABs to this point. #2 Tennessee - L, 2-3 #2 Tennessee - L, 1-9 (F/6) #2 Tennessee - Cancelled

UCF (4-1)

TAKEAWAY: A one-run loss to UConn is concerning, but UCF's best bats were cold to begin the season, as Jada Cody and Chloe Evans managed just seven hits in 32 ABs (.219). Howard - W, 10-2 UConn - W, 9-1 Seattle - W, 5-0 UConn - L, 2-3 Georgia State - W, 7-2

BYU (5-0)

TAKEAWAY: Chloe Temples has taken charge as the early ace for the Cougars, with 17 strikeouts and a .220 B/AVG in 13.2 IP. Offensively, it's Violet Zavodnik who leads early with a .467 average and 16 total bases in 15 AB. Kansas City - W, 17-8 (6 inn.) Ole Miss - W, 7-4 Nevada - W, 8-0 Kansas City - W, 3-0 Hawai'i - W, 3-2

Texas Tech (3-2)

TAKEAWAY: At first glance, a 3-2 record to start might seem disappointing, but TTU took No. 4 Florida State to the wire and split two games with a Charlotte team that might be a bracket-buster in May. FAMU - W, 11-1 (F/6) FAMU - W, 9-2 Charlotte - L, 0-2 #4 Florida State - L, 8-9 Charlotte - W, 2-1

Kansas (2-2-1)

TAKEAWAY: KU played well against Oregon, but dropped a winnable game against Indiana and finished their weekend with a tie against WKU, which certainly isn't ideal. #15 Oregon - L, 3-5 St. John's - W, 6-1 Indiana - L, 1-2 Central Arkansas - W, 9-1 (F/6) Western Kentucky - T, 2-2 USF - Monday, 3:00 p.m. CT

Iowa State (2-2)

TAKEAWAY: Iowa State had the luxury of playing teams directly after Oklahoma this weekend and fell to Duke and Washington. Experience against WCWS contenders is always a good thing though, especially when OU, UT, and OSU are on the schedule. Utah Valley - W, 12-1 (6 inn.) #10 Duke - L, 3-16 (F/5) #9 Washington - L, 4-8 Long Beach State - W, 7-5

Houston (4-1)

TAKEAWAY: Overall, it was a good weekend for the Cougars, who are viewed as a distant 10th in the Big 12 race right now. However, the ugly loss to Rutgers certainly showed some of the defensive concerns (4 errors) for this team moving forward. Colgate - W, 10-0 (F/5) Indiana State - W, 13-1 (F/5) Indiana State - W, 6-1 Rutgers - L, 2-10 (F/6) Rutgers - W, 6-3