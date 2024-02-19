Big 12 Softball Week 2 Roundup: OU, Texas in lockstep as nation's top teams
Oklahoma extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 62 games after moving to 9-0 on the season with a dominant showing in the Cowgirl Challenge in Lake Charles (La.).
The Sooners' pitching staff played exceptionally well for a second consecutive weekend, allowing just one run in 29 innings. Oklahoma's offense poured on 36 runs in the same time frame, ending three of their five contests in five innings.
Texas continued its impressive start to the 2024 season with wins over No. 2 Tennessee and No. 9 Stanford on Friday, moving the third-ranked Longhorns to 7-0. To this point, UT appears to be the biggest threat to Oklahoma's reign over the sport, but there's still plenty of time between now and their monumental series in early April.
Meanwhile, there was a mixed bag of outcomes from around the rest of the Big 12, shedding a little more light on what the conference hierarchy might look like in a few weeks when league play kicks off.
#1 Oklahoma (9-0)
TAKEAWAY: Oklahoma's pitching staff looks like the team's backbone to this point in the season, with a .50 ERA and .151 batting average.
Central Arkansas - W, 9-0 (F/5)
(RV) McNeese State - W, 8-1
Lamar - W, 8-0 (F/5)
(RV) McNeese State - W, 3-0
Central Arkansas - W, 8-0 (F/5)
#3 Texas (7-0)
TAKEAWAY: Texas' offense has been nuclear through two weeks, with a team average of .415 and a .731 slugging percentage.
#2 Tennessee - W, 2-1
#9 Stanford - W, 9-2
North Carolina - Canceled
#18 Kentucky - Canceled
#22 Northwestern - Canceled
#8 Oklahoma State (6-2)
TAKEAWAY: Oklahoma State has shown issues with closing out games in the postseason in recent years, and those struggles showed up on the big stage this weekend at the Clearwater Invitational. The Cowgirls led in both of their losses but gave up seven unanswered runs against Georgia and lost in walk-off fashion to LSU.
#4 Georgia - L, 4-7
Wisconsin - W, 9-5
#12 LSU - L, 6-7
#22 Northwestern - Canceled
Georgia Tech - Canceled
#22 Baylor (3-3)
TAKEAWAY: Baylor's offense found some life this weekend as Shaylon Govan went 6-for-7 at the plate, and seven Bears had multi-hit games against No. 23 Louisiana.
(RV) McNeese State - W, 3-2
#23 Louisiana - L, 1-4
#23 Louisiana - W, 6-0
#23 Louisiana - W 3-2
UCF (6-2)
TAKEAWAY: UCF's offense set a program record with 25 hits in their 21-9 win over Wisconsin, eclipsing the 20-run mark for the third time in program history and the first time since 2003.
Liberty - W, 7-5
North Carolina - L, 1-2
Wisconsin - W, 21-9 (F/6)
#18 Kentucky - Canceled
#20 UCLA - Canceled
Northwestern - Canceled
BYU (8-2)
TAKEAWAY: Former UCF transfer Maddie Bejarano has been the lightning rod for BYU's offense through two weeks, going a team-best 13-for-26 (.500) at the plate with 11 RBI and team-leading eight BB.
Arizona State - L, 6-10
#17 Virginia Tech - L, 1-2
Illinois State - W, 10-0 (F/5)
Memphis - W, 12-5
Cal State Fullerton - W, 6-5
Houston (10-1)
TAKEAWAY: Houston's top five batters through 11 games have all seen at least 28 plate appearances and are batting .429 or better, with Kennedy Thomas leading the way, going 15-for-30 (.500) through 11 games. The Cougars have amassed 94 runs (8.55 runs per game) through two weeks.
UTSA - W, 15-3 (F/5)
Nicholls - W, 5-1
UMass - W, 11-3 (F/5)
Northwestern State - W, 8-7
Northwestern State - W, 13-0 (F/5)
Texas Tech (7-3)
TAKEAWAY: Senior Arianna Villa is the only Red Raider to record double-digit hits (10) on the year, leading TTU with a .370 average. Texas Tech's offense has been stagnant for stretches through 10 games and will need consistency in the coming weeks to be considered a contender in the Big 12.
Sam Houston - W, 4-2
Tulsa - W, 3-2
Texas State - W, 4-1
N. Colorado - W, 10-9
Texas State - L, 1-8
Iowa State (6-3)
TAKEAWAY: Saya Swain has already established herself as the Ace for the Cyclones, going 4-1 on the year with a 2.07 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23.2 IP.
UCSB - W, 3-2
UNLV - L, 1-7
USCB - W, 11-9
Bradley - W, 10-7
Bradley - W, 7-6 (F/8)
Kansas (4-5-1)
TAKEAWAY: Katie Brooks has been the bright spot for a struggling Kansas team, going 4-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25.1 IP. Unfortunately, Kasey Hamilton has struggled, going 0-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 18 earned runs allowed in 27.1 IP.
UC Riverside - L, 5-7
Coastal Carolina - W, 4-1
Penn State - L, 4-5
Illinois - W, 8-7
Iowa - Canceled
Ohio State - Canceled
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!