Oklahoma extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 62 games after moving to 9-0 on the season with a dominant showing in the Cowgirl Challenge in Lake Charles (La.).

The Sooners' pitching staff played exceptionally well for a second consecutive weekend, allowing just one run in 29 innings. Oklahoma's offense poured on 36 runs in the same time frame, ending three of their five contests in five innings.

Texas continued its impressive start to the 2024 season with wins over No. 2 Tennessee and No. 9 Stanford on Friday, moving the third-ranked Longhorns to 7-0. To this point, UT appears to be the biggest threat to Oklahoma's reign over the sport, but there's still plenty of time between now and their monumental series in early April.

Meanwhile, there was a mixed bag of outcomes from around the rest of the Big 12, shedding a little more light on what the conference hierarchy might look like in a few weeks when league play kicks off.