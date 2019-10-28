Kicker Gabe Brkic executed the onside kick that was recovered by sophomore Brayden Willis. Upon further review, it was determined that freshman Trejan Bridges illegally touched the ball at nine yards when a kick must go at least 10 yards before being touched by the kicking team.

OU trailed 48-23 with less than 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter before rallying off 18 in a row to make it 48-41 with 1:45 left in the game.

That moving on process will gradually happen, but right now? Nah, Sooner Nation wants to understand exactly how the Big 12 reversed the onside kick ruling on the field.

With Oklahoma being on a bye week, it’s a lot tougher for OU fans to forget what happened at the end of the Kansas State game and just move on.

From there, total chaos. The Big 12 confirmed Monday morning it had a clear view of Bridges touching the ball at nine yards and said forced touching is not a reviewable aspect of the play.

That remains key because if it was deemed Bridges had forced touching, the Sooners would have been given the ball with a chance for a last-minute comeback.

“Generally, we don't talk about judgment, but after having this conversation with Rogers Redding, the national coordinator, I do not believe there was forced touching on this play,” said Big 12 coordinator of official Greg Burks. “The rulebook talks about ‘engaged’ and ‘blocked-into.’

“As officials, what we discussed is active and passive. If a player is actively involved in a block and is touched by the ball, that is not considered to be forced touching. The additional contact by the second Oklahoma player on his play, all of those things went together that had we ruled touching, I don't believe we would have had forced touching.

“But I wanna reiterate, whether we would or wouldn't, that is not something that is reviewable. We can only review the touch.”

Almost a full 48 hours later, not much left for Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to say or do regarding the situation.

“They miss a call on the field, reviewed it and the determination was they could add illegal touching after that but they could not factor in – because of the restrictions of replay – could not factor in if he was blocked or not,” said Riley on the Big 12 teleconference. “That's kind of how I understood it.

“It's unfortunate that it was missed on the field. It's a tough call, it's a bang-bang call. It's happening pretty fast. When it went to replay, it just kind of one of those gray areas or one of those areas where, at least the rules right now, prevent replay from looking at it or from being able to decide if he was blocked or not. It was a restriction of the rules in replay that just did not go in our favor.”

The Sooners were out of timeouts, so after KSU was awarded the ball, the Wildcats took three knees and claimed a gigantic upset victory.

As the way the rule is written and the way replay is used by the conference, Burks stands by what the conference call in Manhattan.

“If we didn’t have actual film, we wouldn’t have changed the ruling,” Burks said. “We couldn’t assume. We attempt to have replay done in a minute and a half, just for the good of the game. This one took three minutes and it was because we were making sure that we had a touch and we had a clear shot of the ball hitting an Oklahoma player and then changing direction almost 90 degrees and shooting up the field.”

Burks spoke with Riley. And although OU would love some sort of change, it’s going to be about moving on from this point forward.

“I can tell you he was extremely professional. He’s always extremely professional,” Burks said. “Our conversation was around the rule and he expressed his thoughts that that should be part of replay. We all know that replay continues to grow in all aspects.

“But as of now my point to him was we followed the rule exactly as it is right now. All new rules that come about happen because of different plays that occur in our game and that is something that will be reviewed in the offseason. But we handled this correctly in this scenario.”

Because OU is on a bye week, the usual Monday afternoon press conference is not happening. Riley will address the media Tuesday evening following practice.