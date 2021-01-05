Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said exit interviews were last Thursday, and you knew full well that was going to be mean one heck of a busy week following. That has indeed been the case. The Sooners are still riding a high after a dominating 55-20 win against Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, even if all the transfer portal entries might tell a different story. Between the portal and players entering the NFL Draft, the Sooners have seen 14 members of the 2020 team say goodbye since the Big 12 championship game. Still, no time to panic. “I'd never say that our culture's there and it's perfect and right where want it,” said Riley last Friday. “It's a constant battle, but I do think we had strong culture around this program right now and I think that's why our guys were able to turn this season into what they did. “But it's something we gotta protect and keep building, because it's not easy to build and not easy to have and if you don't do things right, you can lose it in a hurry.” Here is a list of the players who have either announced their intention to transfer or declared they will enter the 2021 NFL Draft as of Tuesday morning. Transfer portal post-Big12 CG - QB Tanner Mordecai (SMU) - RB T.J. Pledger - K Stephen Johnson (walk-on) - WR Finn Corwin (walk-on) - WR/TE Jalin Conyers (ASU) - QB Chandler Morris (TCU) - LB/S Robert Barnes - DE/LB Jon-Michael Terry - TE Dane Saltarelli (walk-on) - WR Charleston Rambo

NFL Draft - CB Tre Brown - C Creed Humphrey - NB/S Tre Norwood - OT Adrian Ealy Some obvious names in this bunch and some surprises. Riley even admitted he didn’t see Morris leaving, and the Frogs were quick to make their move there. The Rambo news Monday afternoon stunned some, but it always seemed like something was off with Rambo during the 2020 season. Not really placing any fault or blame there, just for whatever reason, the Rambo connection with quarterback Spencer Rattler never really developed after Rambo had two touchdowns in the season opener. His next touchdown, coincidentally, is now his final catch as a Sooner in the fourth quarter against the Gators. Brown and Humphrey seemed like shoo-ins, but Ealy and Norwood definitely caught people off guard. Norwood was a star for the Sooners in the second half of the season, no question, punctuating his season with the pick-six in the Cotton Bowl. Ealy felt like an easy name to suggest heading into the season. Think the question was with how uneven the play was with Bill Bedenbaugh’s group, did Ealy want another crack at it to really show what he could do? This is the new norm, though, no doubt about it. Saw it last year with a bunch of defensive defections that, let’s be honest, didn’t seem to hurt the Sooners one bit in 2020. There could still be a name or two that decides to transfer from Norman, but from the sources SoonerScoop.com has talked to, no big ones feel imminent for the portal. These were the names talked about last month, and they have come to fruition.

Not all bad news It’s not. Step back off that ledge, it’s really not. Sunday saw a trio of really good news items in terms of OU’s 2021 team. Offensive guard Marquis Hayes and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey both announced they would be returning to OU next season. Winfrey was an iffy one because you wondered if he felt he had done enough to enter the Draft. After missing out on five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (Clemson) and Ealy’s departure, sure felt good to have it confirmed Stacey Wilkins is returning to OU for the 2021 season. Wilkins felt like he was going to compete for a starting tackle job in 2020 but opted out midway through the year. Sources said he worked on his upper body development, and the light bulb came on for him in terms of being all-in with OU. What Creed Humphrey was to OU in 2020, you could easily see Isaiah Thomas being for 2021, setting the tone early by announcing he was coming back just minutes after the Cotton Bowl victory. You add that to already established names like running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, again, the sky is indeed not falling for Riley and company.

Decisions, decisions, decisions Getting closer and closer to that point. The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft in Jan. 18 and there is a trio of Sooners that OU fans are waiting to hear from. Defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and RUSH linebacker Nik Bonitto have not publicly declared anything as of this time. Perkins and Bonitto have been quick to congratulate those who have decided to enter the Draft and quick to wish well to those who have transferred, but no declarations on their immediate future. Bonitto felt like a guarantee to come back based on his social media messages in the 24 hours after the Cotton Bowl. However, a source confirmed to SoonerScoop.com that as of Monday evening, no decision had been made by Bonitto. Stevenson has followed Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, on social media, but there has been no announcement whatsoever.