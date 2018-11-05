It had been highly discussed for some time that Finley Felix was quite possibly Oklahoma's last set of unclaimed 'eyeballs' from Sooner head man Lincoln Riley on Sept. 30. The big offensive tackle took an official visit to Oklahoma on the Baylor weekend and since then had been remarkably quiet about things. The Coffeyville (Kan.) Coffeyville C.C. offensive tackle was Oklahoma's earliest junior college offer at the position and that early resolve led to big news for the Sooners.

In fact late in the evening on Monday night he broke that vow of silence, announcing his commitment to Oklahoma.

Felix, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound masher for the Red Ravens has been in frequent contact with Bill Bedenbaugh since he picked up his offer from the Sooners and on Monday made his choice of Oklahoma over offers from Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Louisville, West Virginia, and Nebraska amongst many others.

That might not come as a surprise as Felix, a Fort Myers, Fla, native, arrived to his late September official visit with considerable expectations.

"I was told that Oklahoma probably does the best visits in college (football)," Felix said prior to his visit to Norman.

And afterward he'd clearly seen little to change his expectations.