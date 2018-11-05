Big Help Up Front
It had been highly discussed for some time that Finley Felix was quite possibly Oklahoma's last set of unclaimed 'eyeballs' from Sooner head man Lincoln Riley on Sept. 30. The big offensive tackle took an official visit to Oklahoma on the Baylor weekend and since then had been remarkably quiet about things. The Coffeyville (Kan.) Coffeyville C.C. offensive tackle was Oklahoma's earliest junior college offer at the position and that early resolve led to big news for the Sooners.
👀— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) September 30, 2018
In fact late in the evening on Monday night he broke that vow of silence, announcing his commitment to Oklahoma.
@CoachOatesOL #JUCOPRODUCT #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/BJyIOCVITt— Finley Felix 🇭🇹 (@felix_finley) November 6, 2018
Felix, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound masher for the Red Ravens has been in frequent contact with Bill Bedenbaugh since he picked up his offer from the Sooners and on Monday made his choice of Oklahoma over offers from Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Louisville, West Virginia, and Nebraska amongst many others.
That might not come as a surprise as Felix, a Fort Myers, Fla, native, arrived to his late September official visit with considerable expectations.
"I was told that Oklahoma probably does the best visits in college (football)," Felix said prior to his visit to Norman.
And afterward he'd clearly seen little to change his expectations.
"The visit was great," Felix said.
Since then, the December graduate with three years to play two, has remained quiet before making his commitment to the Sooners but now can simply enjoy his final game of the season as his Coffeyville team wraps up their season when Rezolution Prep hits Coffeyville on Sat. at 1 p.m.