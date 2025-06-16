Blue-chip RB DeZephen Walker explains why one visit sold him on Oklahoma

Going into his first-ever visit to Oklahoma, four-star RB DeZephen Walker didn't have any inkling that he might be committed by the time he left campus. He'd only held the OU offer for five weeks, and he still knew very little about the program.

But at the conclusion of his weekend official visit in Norman, Walker decided — with his family's blessing — that he'd seen enough to shut down his recruitment. He informed the coaches that he would be verbally committing to continue his football career in the crimson and cream. And though the good news was obviously well received on the OU side, it momentarily stunned the Sooner staff.

“It was Sunday, right before I left," said Walker of his official commitment. "They were fired up. They were surprised, I’m not gonna lie. They were very happy. I knew I was an SEC running back; I’m just grateful for it, and this is where my family and God led me to. So I’m just thankful. Coming in, I didn’t know what to expect at all. It was my first time going up there. But after I spoke with the running backs coach and the head coach, that’s when I had a clue [I could commit]. But once I started getting more information on Oklahoma and what they’re doing, that’s when I knew this is the place for me. With Oklahoma being in the SEC, that had a huge part in it as well.”

Over the course of the weekend, DeMarco Murray had the chance to unpack his plan for Walker, who's held P4 offers since his freshman year of high school. His fit in Oklahoma's offense immediately intrigued the blue-chip back.

“Coach Murray, he really emphasized that he liked my explosive speed," Walker remarked. "He feels like I can help their offense with those big explosive plays. He feels like I can play as a freshman, and come in early and make some plays for the team. He was pretty transparent with that. And he wants to develop me.”