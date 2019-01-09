Redshirt junior offensive tackle Bobby Evans ended his silence by declaring he will not return to OU in 2019 but will instead enter the NFL Draft, he said Wednesday afternoon.

The next domino has fallen for Oklahoma with early entries into the NFL Draft, and it’s another big one, both literally and figuratively.

Evans becomes the third early entry for the Sooners so far and second offensive lineman. Offensive tackle Cody Ford and wide receiver Marquise Brown each made their decision last week.

The 2018 season was a period of adjustment for the former four-star prospect from Allen (Texas) High. After playing right tackle during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Evans was moved to left tackle for the 2018 campaign.

Evans was a part of the group that won the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in the country.

The Sooners will have to replace 80 percent of their offensive line heading into the 2019 season. It was already a given that Dru Samia and Ben Powers would be gone because of graduation, and now Ford and Evans have decided to leave as well.

OU still has freshman All-American center Creed Humphrey, and the cupboard is not bare for offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh with names like Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson in the interior and Adrian Ealy, Brey Walker and Darrell Simpson, among others, as ones to watch at tackle.





The only name left to make his intentions known is quarterback Kyler Murray, who has not said anything one way or the other since the Sooners’ loss to Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

Evans is the son of former OU basketball player, Bobby Joe Evans, and the younger brother of former OU linebacker, Tay Evans, who had his career cut short in 2016 when he had to retire because of concussion issues.

Bobby Evans started all 40 games he played with the Sooners and was a second team all-Big 12 selection by both the coaches and the media in 2018.