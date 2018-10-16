Emotions were running high at the time and things probably only escalated following the Longhorns’ 48-45 victory over the Sooners in the Red River Showdown.

Less than 24 hours after the game, the story became Bolton walked out on the team into the state fair and had to be talked into coming back to the Sooners.

Rumors have run rampant for more than a week about what actually happened at the halftime of the Oklahoma-Texas game with OU linebacker Curtis Bolton .

But to set the story straight, Bolton held court in OU’s Red Room on Tuesday evening.

"But at the end of the day, this story where me and Coach Mike are in a fist fight in the locker room is completely untrue,” Bolton said. “The fact that it was out there kinda pissed me off, but like I said before, it is what it is. The story dropped. It came out. It's not true.

“My coaching staff knows what happened. My teammates know what happened. At the end of the day, there was no huge argument. There was no huge fist fight. I was a little frustrated with how we were playing. I was a little frustrated that I didn't play in the second quarter. We got in the locker room and I got my checks through my coaches and things got heated in there. Just how they always do.”

Bolton admits he could have handled the situation better, but it was an emotional day. Days don’t get much more emotional as a Sooner than that Saturday in October in the Cotton Bowl.

“I’m going to get heated. I’m not a crybaby but I’m an emotional guy,” Bolton said. “I wear my heart on my sleeve. When I get riled up like that, it’s easier for me to take a breath, get a second, walk back in and be what this team needs.”

Bolton did that. He felt he played well in the second half, and he did lead the team with 13 tackles, including OU’s only sack of the game.

Bolton said he never met with Stoops at halftime of the game, making the alleged incident even more bizarre in his opinion.

But perhaps nothing irritated him more than the thought of walking out on his teammates. Bolton, a redshirt senior from California, hasn’t been an integral part to the OU defense the first four years he was on campus.

That has dramatically changed this season, leading the team with 75 tackles. Bolton also has 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries with one of those being a touchdown.

“I love this team. I'm not gonna quit on it,” Bolton said. “I didn't spend four years on the bench to work my tail off, get a starting spot in my senior year and then walk out in the Texas game. I'm a leader of this team.”

Riley admits to things being heated in the locker room and doesn’t mince his words by saying he was one of those whose temper was flaring.

Nothing has changed with Bolton in regard to his standing with the team, said Riley.

“Sometimes guys get emotional and have to remove themselves from the situation a little bit,” said Riley last week. “That’s a heated game. That’s a heated locker room. Curtis has been a warrior for us all year. He’s one of our emotional leaders no question, wears his heart on his sleeve like some of our guys do. I think that was probably something that was blown out of proportion a little bit.”

More than a week later and a whole bunch has changed, obviously, with the OU defense. Stoops was dismissed less than 48 hours after the Texas loss with Ruffin McNeill being named the interim defensive coordinator.

Although head coach Lincoln Riley and McNeill have been consistent in saying there won’t be dramatic schematic changes, maybe a different voice, a different energy is what the Sooners, and especially Bolton, might need.

“When we came in and got the news that we were going to move on from Coach Mike, they had appointed Coach Ruff, it kind of revitalized me personally,” Bolton said. “I played on the line of scrimmage most of my life before I got here.

“I’m more of a D-lineman at heart and when a guy like that gets promoted into the DC job, that’s something that I appreciate because as D-line coach and me being a D-lineman most of my life, we have a lot of the same ideals.

“We look at things the same way. When he was sitting down, going through the game plan with me — I really like where he’s going with things. It kind of gave me a new sense of confidence in this team. At the end of the day, they trust in us.”

This weekend will hopefully be the time for the players to show that trust has been warranted. There’s no guarantee of turning it around and playing lights out, said Bolton, but he’s ready, as if everybody else, to find out.

“I’m really interested on how we’re going to play this weekend, because it’s either going to go really good or really bad and I’m leaning toward really good so I know I’m excited for myself,” Bolton said. “I know my teammates are excited.”