Radley-Hiles, known as Bookie, had 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in 10 games during the 2020 season. For his career, he had 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Radley-Hiles, a former five-star recruit, had a productive but polarizing three-year career in Norman. You ask 10 different people, and they’ll probably have 10 different opinions of what Radley-Hiles accomplished as a Sooner.

Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles becomes the latest member of the Sooners to explore other options, officially hitting the portal Tuesday evening.

Just when it looked like players leaving Oklahoma for the transfer portal had come to an end, another one hit in a major way.

The numbers are just fine, but some fans will definitely remember Radley-Hiles for his untimely penalties and errors, something head coach Lincoln Riley addressed during the course of the 2020 season.

“I know Bookie’s taken some grief. No question there’s things he’s got to do better…” said Riley in November. “I don’t know that we’ve got a bigger team player on this team than that guy. That guy is the most for his teammates, staying late with young guys, most energetic, helping coach up young guys. He brings more to this than what the people on the outside realize.

“While there’s absolute things he’s got to correct and do better, I love having that kid here. He makes us better all the time, and we will be a worse program the day he’s not here.”

He becomes the fourth member of OU’s secondary to not return for the 2021 season. Tre Brown and Tre Norwood both entered the NFL Draft, while Robert Barnes transferred to Colorado.

OU hit in a big way via the portal at defensive back with former Rivals 100 recruit, former Tennessee safety Keshawn Lawrence. With the departure of Radley-Hiles, it remains to be seen if the Sooners will once again explore another option.

Radley-Hiles is the first former five-star recruit for OU to enter the portal.