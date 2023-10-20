Sooners stay hot on the trail, landing 2024 four-star DB Devon Jordan
October has continued to stay kind for the Sooners, with Brent Venables and company landing their fourth commitment of the month. This time, it was 2024 four-star Tulsa (OK) Union DB Devon Jordan, who dropped a surprising commitment to the Sooners on Friday.
Jordan was a recruit that the Sooners pinpointed back in the winter, but it wasn't until March that the offer went out to the in-state four-star DB after Jordan took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on March 21st. Soon after the OU offer, teams like Alabama, TCU, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Miami all threw their proverbial hats in the ring.
Jordan took several unofficial visits to OU but also made trips to Bama, A&M (a few times) and TCU (several times). Ultimately, it came down to the Sooners, A&M, and Horned Frogs. Jordan talked to OUinsider back in late September about A&M and why they were so high on their list and said, "[TJ Rushing] is from Oklahoma. I am from Oklahoma. He understands what it is to be an Oklahoman and go play out of state. He has really recruited hard, and I have a great relationship with him."
Jordan also spoke about TCU and his official visit with the Horned Frogs at the end of September. The four-star said that TCU was a good fit because he felt comfortable there, but ultimately, he wanted to go there and see if "OU and A&M felt at home to me or not. This visit is to have fun and see where I feel TCU is after it all," Jordan said.
After all that, the four-star Green Country DB said it came down to comfort and where he felt best. The four-star spoke with OU earlier this week and told Brent Venables and Sooners Co-DC and DB coach Jay Valai that he wanted to be a Sooner. Jordan told OUinsider Thursday why he chose the Sooners and said, "It's just relationships and a feeling thing. I told coach, man, you all are my top school and I just gotta make sure... In the end, I just felt at home there and that was what sold me on being a Sooner. Boomer!"
Oklahoma now has 26 scholarship commits in the 2024 class and 18 of them are blue-chippers. Before Jordan's commitment, Oklahoma was 5th overall in the recruiting team rankings. The Sooners were nine points away from Notre Dame before Jordan committed to OU, so there is a chance they move up to number four in the Rivals team rankings. Something to watch for sure.
Jordan joins David Stone (originally from Del City and played in DC for two HS seasons), Andy Bass, Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Xavier Robinson, Joshua Aisosa, Danny Okoye, Bergin Kysar, Liam Evans, and Ace Hodges when it comes to scholarship commits and PWO's from the state of Oklahoma in the 2024 class. OU continues to add loads of in-state talent to the roster under Brent Venables' direction.