October has continued to stay kind for the Sooners, with Brent Venables and company landing their fourth commitment of the month. This time, it was 2024 four-star Tulsa (OK) Union DB Devon Jordan, who dropped a surprising commitment to the Sooners on Friday.

Jordan was a recruit that the Sooners pinpointed back in the winter, but it wasn't until March that the offer went out to the in-state four-star DB after Jordan took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on March 21st. Soon after the OU offer, teams like Alabama, TCU, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Miami all threw their proverbial hats in the ring.

Jordan took several unofficial visits to OU but also made trips to Bama, A&M (a few times) and TCU (several times). Ultimately, it came down to the Sooners, A&M, and Horned Frogs. Jordan talked to OUinsider back in late September about A&M and why they were so high on their list and said, "[TJ Rushing] is from Oklahoma. I am from Oklahoma. He understands what it is to be an Oklahoman and go play out of state. He has really recruited hard, and I have a great relationship with him."

Jordan also spoke about TCU and his official visit with the Horned Frogs at the end of September. The four-star said that TCU was a good fit because he felt comfortable there, but ultimately, he wanted to go there and see if "OU and A&M felt at home to me or not. This visit is to have fun and see where I feel TCU is after it all," Jordan said.