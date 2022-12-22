You can count on one hand the number of recruitments that have been as wild and have featured as many twists and turns as what OU, Oregon and Notre Dame just went through with the five-star safety prospect from Denton (Texas) Guyer.

Bowen, ranked No. 10 overall in the country, had been committed to Notre Dame since January, but the Sooners had been there every step of the way. Every single step.

As the months went on and fall came around, it was clear the Ducks were now going to be a serious contender. Back and forth the three schools exchanged the equivalent of body blows in a boxing match, trying to make their best pitch.

In-home visit after in-home visit, all three sides not budging, not throwing in the towel.

Heading into the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, there was much more confidence from the OU and Notre Dame side of things compared to Oregon.

Heck, you could even hear it in the tone of OU head coach Brent Venables’ signing day press conference, just minutes before Bowen announced.

“I really feel like all of the six right now and counting defensive backs,” Venables said.

A little subtle or maybe not so subtle nod that one more defensive back would be on the way for the Sooners.

Bowen announced at a local restaurant at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday that he was picking Oregon?!?! It caught many off guard, including his mother who said as much when asked by The Dallas Morning News about her son’s announcement.

It was tough pill to swallow for OU fans because not only did Bowen flip his commitment from ND to Oregon, but there wasn’t even an OU hat on the table.

Sigh.

But we’re not done yet. As everyone is fully aware by this point, announcing a commitment on signing day is a heck of a lot different than being announced as signed.

As soon as Venables and the OU staff learned it was Oregon for Bowen, they went back to work. Rivals could also confirm Notre Dame’s staff felt the same way and tried to get Bowen to change his mind and come back to the Irish.

One hour removed from his announcement, two hours, three hours, nothing from Oregon indicating Bowen was officially a member of the class. Signees galore being announced by the program on what was a banner day for head coach Dan Lanning, but still, nothing about Bowen.

It was obvious this wasn’t going to reach a conclusion Wednesday evening. Now Thursday morning, the chatter is there again. It’s going to be OU. Sources confirmed to SoonerScoop.com and Rivals’ Nick Harris that OU, somehow, was now trending once again for the five-star prospect.

There have been some famous recruiting decisions that have gone off the rails, whether it was because a parent disagreed with the choice or something. The likes of this haven’t happened at OU in 11 years.

It was Dec. 2011 when junior college defensive back Kass Everett was down to OU and Texas Tech. He picked Tech at the ceremony but never faxed in his national letter of intent paperwork.

Instead, after conversations with then-OU coaches Bob Stoops and Willie Martinez, Everett went to the Sooners and was a member of the 2012 class and played at OU for the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Nothing, though, as dramatic for such a high-profile recruit for OU. Bowen’s dynamic ability and talent is one reason why the three schools just keep coming.

Bowen played himself into five-star status with a senior season to remember. There wasn’t a way Bowen didn’t impact the game.

It’s very early for even the elite of the elite defensive backs to not be able to make a play in high school, but that was never the case with Bowen.

As a safety, wide receiver, kick and punt returner, blocking kicks, Bowen literally did it all for Denton Guyer in helping lead them to the state semifinals.

Bowen becomes the 25th member of OU’s top-10 class and the second five-star prospect. Coincidentally, the other five star is quarterback Jackson Arnold, teammates with Bowen at Guyer.

Use all the recruiting cliches you want. It’s a marathon and not a sprint. A commitment is an engagement and not being married/signed. However you want to phrase it, Bowen’s recruitment is a story for the ages.

And one OU fans can now officially celebrate.

Bowen. Is. In.



