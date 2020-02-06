News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 11:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking Down Cain's Room

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@BPrzybylo
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Another year, another fresh look on defense. This time around it’s former Arizona State defensive line coach Jamar Cain ready to take over for Ruffin McNeill and coach Oklahoma’s outside linebacker...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}