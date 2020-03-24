Breaking down what they did in 2019 and what you could expect in 2020.

Oklahoma spring football, and sports in general, has been temporarily halted by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so SoonerScoop.com is going to take a deep dive into OU’s spring roster, position-by-position to get you ready when football returns.

2020 outlook : Time to start showing up on a consistent basis with game-changing plays. He’s had moments, but he can be a reliable playmaker for the Sooners. And he’ll need to be if OU is going to still have a strong presence in the middle.

The story : White was thrust into the starting role, following the injury to Caleb Kelly. No doubt White was steady, but there were also times when you didn’t really realize he was out there. A true MIKE, replacing Kenneth Murray seems like a logical choice.

2020 outlook : We all saw what wonders Alex Grinch was able to do with guys like Murray and Neville Gallimore in 2019. Guys that everybody knew about their potential, but had been lacking production. Kelly fits that mold for 2020. Finally healthy, Kelly could be in store for big things under Odom and Grinch.

The story : Kelly was one of the more intriguing stories of the 2019 season. After tearing his ACL in spring, there was a lot of wondering if he could make it back, No. 1, and if he would play if he was ready because it was his senior season. Kelly ended up playing the final four games and was able to redshirt to return in 2020.

The story: Asamoah was a funny story because when he was on, he made some highlight-worthy plays. His sacks, his tackle for loss vs. Texas, he made them count. But after the Kansas State loss, Asamoah never played defense the rest of the season. Still a staple on special teams, but Asamoah was the odd man out of the inside backers rotation.

2020 outlook: Assuming he’s not in the doghouse, again, his playmaking ability pops off the page. Grinch’s goal has always been for a top 22, and Asamoah is someone who might not be a top 11 guy because of the positions, but he can be someone who is more than a backup even if he actually would be a backup.

Bryan Mead (RS Sr.)

2019 stats: 8 tackles

The story: Early in the season, Grinch was determined to let Murray get a break every now and then and Mead was the guy who would come in. But from the midpoint of the season on, Grinch never took Murray off the field unless he had to and Mead had virtually zero chances to do anything.

2020 outlook: Mead can be a solid depth player for the Sooners. It would mean OU was hit by the injury bug or ineffective play if Mead has a big role in 2020. But if just asked for spot-duty, the former walk-on can contribute.

Robert Barnes (RS Jr.)

2019 stats: 5 tackles

The story: Most thought Grinch would give Barnes new life, but it never really turned out that way. At least at the safety position. After playing sparingly in four games and not doing much of notice, Barnes and the coaches elected to shut it down and redshirt.

2020 outlook: A move is just what the doctor ordered? We will find out. Barnes was always a big safety and maybe that size can be maximized as he moves inside to linebacker. If OU does miss out on spring practice, it would hurt Barnes in a huge way as he attempts to figure out the spot.

Jamal Morris (RS Fr.)

2019 stats: N/A (played one game)

The story: Morris played the first game of the season on special teams and then disappeared the rest of the way. It seemed pretty clear Morris wasn’t going to make a big difference at safety in 2019, anyway, so not a big blow.

2020 outlook: Morris will have to show he can put on the weight and learn the position. Even before the spring interruption, you had to believe this is a two-year process for Morris. With Kelly and Mead guaranteed to be gone after 2020, the Sooners will need depth in 2021 and beyond. Morris could be someone to watch, but we’re a ways from finding out.

Shane Whitter (Fr.)

2019 stats: N/A

2020 outlook: OU has 11 mid-year enrollees and spring being halted sort of eliminates all the benefits of coming in early. OU was incredibly high on Whitter, and it sounds like he’s made a nice first impression. But 2020 is such an unknown because of COVID-19 in terms of what Whitter will be able to do.