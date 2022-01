Oklahoma's on-field coaching staff is fully intact and even the support staff is rounding into form and as such it's a near perfect time for the Sooners first junior day of the Brent Venables era. We have a list of some names we've already confirmed will be there as well as some talk of a former 5-star target who Oklahoma is quickly assumed as a potential landing spot for. All of this and much more in this week's SoonerScoop.

WOKElahoma - Jan. 26, 2022