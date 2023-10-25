Oh, the difference a year can make. This time last season, Oklahoma was preparing for Iowa State after a 52-42 win over Kansas, its first victory in nearly a month. After an 0-3 start in Big 12 play, the Sooners finished the year 3-6 in the conference before earning a bid to the Cheez-It Bowl, losing its seventh game of the season to 10th-ranked Florida State, 35-32. The 6-7 finish was the worst for OU since the turn of the century, and it set the table for a major turnaround in Norman.

Personnel issues were certainly a major issue for Team 128, but a first-year head coach being thrust into the responsibilities of running one of the most historic programs in the country was also a lot to take in. The decision-making, delegation, and time management are head coaching problems that can't be simulated, and for Brent Venables, it was a "season of many firsts." However, now in his second year on the job, Venables and his staff are hitting their stride.

So, what's the secret to the turnaround? As Venables puts it, it all begins with controlling what you can and having faith and belief in the process.

"I think it validates the idea of controlling the controllables," Venables said during his Tuesday press conference. "Everything starts with belief and faith in what you are doing. To create the buy-in, you have to go through some stuff sometimes when you are building things. I think there’s affirmation in a lot of the things we talked about and continue to preach week-in and week-out. We changed the message, we didn’t change what it takes to be successful. This is what it takes and this is what we’re capable of and, now, what are we willing to do?"

Venables will be the first to say that winning should be celebrated, but he's also the first to say that a team is always just one week from being humbled. Success isn't possible without adversity, and the Sooners faced plenty of that last year.

"For us, it also reveals things," he says. "What you went through at the end of the season reveals where you need to get better. That too. I think all of those things reveal themselves. But schemes, situations, roster, personnel, packages, I think it all started reaffirming and starting with the right mindset to get everyone on board and pulling in the same direction. I think the adversity that we know is always there, it’s always right around the corner. It helps you deal with it with a little more firmness, a little more certainty, a little more confidence."

Oklahoma will get a chance to prove its ability to respond to adversity with a road trip to Lawrence this weekend. Kansas (5-2, 2-2) might be without quarterback Jalon Daniels for another week, but the Jayhawks are still scoring 36.3 points per game with Jason Bean as their starter in 2023. Last season, Bean led the Jayhawks into Norman and pushed Oklahoma to the limit. However, the Sooners outlasted Kansas 52-42, giving Venables his first of two ranked wins on the season. Last year's team wasn't able to improve much after that win though, as OU lost four of its next six games, all by a field goal.

While this is only his second year as a head coach, the process of improvement is nothing new to Venables. With time spent under Bill Snyder, Bob Stoops, and Dabo Swinney, Venables has seen plenty of success and development over the last 30 years. At the end of the day, that experience is something he can lean on, regardless of whether those on the outside lost their belief in year one.

"For me, I didn’t flinch. This is what I know to be fact. But I know as well that, depending on people’s experience, there are plenty that doubted. I’m not mad at them and don’t fault them. That’s just normal human nature. I never focused on that. My job is to focus on the guys sitting in front of me. My job is to convince, challenge, inspire, motivate and develop. This is a developmental game. That’s our charge and, ultimately, you’ll have the results that you want to. It doesn’t affect me whatsoever in the messaging. I talked about efficiency. That’s every year that I coached – always evolving and always finding ways to get better even through elite success – I also say 'What’s the next thing?' It always starts inside-out: Self-evaluation, self-awareness, and where you have to get better."

At 7-0, there are plenty of folks who believe in what BV is selling, but they are still facing adversity despite not suffering a loss to this point. The Sooners trailed more in last week's game against UCF than they had all season. Although they were able to win the game, the Sooners can still learn a lot from a game they simply didn't play well in.

"What I like is that we found a way to win and overcome some of our mistakes," Venables said of their 31-29 win over UCF. "But we got great ownership of both the good and that's allowed the growth process to take place. But you definitely learn, you know, we constantly, we got a stack of cards in our season's worth of plays that we didn't play well. We draw everything up and we rep it every week. Because again, professional courtesy is they’re all gonna — they're all looking at explosive plays that you've given up and they’re gonna put it in their Rolodex. It’s just what teams do and justifiably so. So our job is to, you know, fix some of those mistakes and the issues that we had and make sure our guys are comfortable with what we need and want them to do to execute at a high level."

Those principles aren't falling on deaf ears either. Ethan Downs, who has played some of his best football over the last two contests, echoed the sentiments shared by Venables after practice this week.

"We were fortunate to come out with the win," Downs said. "Awesome that we were able to finish because we made a lot of busts. A lot of mistakes. They exposed us as a team and as a defense. We’re so fortunate to be humbled and to be in the situation we were in and still come out with a victory. We’re still 7-0. We still achieved our goal of being 1-0 that week.

"[Now] it’s all about attacking what we put on film and getting it right so we can be better with KU. Bigger opponent. Similar schemes. But they’re going to attack those weaknesses they saw on film against UCF.”

This week at practice, Venables and the rest of the coaching staff will have some things to work on after a shake game against the Knights. There are certainly things that Kansas will see on film and try to exploit, but this team can't worry about that. They've got to take care of themselves and fix the issues at hand. Simply put, they've got to control the controllables.

The Sooners and Jayhawks are set to kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT on FOX, with OU currently favored by 10 points on the road.