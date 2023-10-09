NORMAN — Brent Venables delivered some tough injury news during his media availability on Monday.

Junior receiver Andrel Anthony will undergo season-ending surgery and won’t return this year, Venables said. Anthony left Saturday’s 34-30 win over Texas with an injury and didn’t return.

“It’s tough. Hate it for him,” Venables said. “We have other guys. Hate it for Andrel, how hard he’s worked. We got to 6-0, he had a big part in helping us get there. But all of his best football is still in front of him. He’ll have a great career on the back end of this surgery. Doesn’t have much swelling, so that usually means it’s a little quicker recovery for him. So, hate it for him, but this gets some other guys an opportunity.”

It’s a tough break for Anthony, who was in the midst of a career-best year with the Sooners. Anthony totaled 27 receptions for a team-high 429 yards and a touchdown in his six games this season. The Michigan native had five catches for 42 yards before exiting against Texas.

Without Anthony, the Sooners will likely rely more on veteran wide receivers Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops while also giving more opportunities to younger players like Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson. Anderson, who caught the game-winning touchdown against Texas, has emerged as a real weapon for the Sooners. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns with six while ranking third in receiving yards (282).

Venables also gave an update on starting right guard McKade Mettauer, who also exited Saturday’s game in the second half. Venables said Mettauer suffered an ankle sprain and didn’t give a timetable for his return, but said the “best-case scenario” is for Mettauer to return “sooner rather than later."

Venables added that right guard Troy Everett and cornerback Gentry Williams are "all good."

The Sooners are on bye this week and will return to action next week against UCF at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.