Brian Odom is coming back home to Oklahoma.

Odom was named as OU’s inside linebackers coach by head coach Lincoln Riley in a press release Tuesday evening.

Odom becomes the second coaching hire confirmed by the Sooners on Tuesday, to go along with cornerbacks coach Roy Manning.

Odom had spent the last two seasons at Missouri, coaching outside linebackers. He replaces Tim Kish, who announced his retirement less than two weeks ago after 43 years in coaching.

“Brian has a unique background,” said Riley in the release. “He started his career as a GA before going into the strength and conditioning world for several years, eventually becoming the head strength coach at Houston.

“But he decided to get back onto the field coaching and has gotten rave reviews since. He's a tough coach, a demanding coach and has proven himself as a great recruiter. His players play with great effort and great physicality. I think that's carried over from the type of person that he is.”

If the name Odom sounds familiar for OU fans, well, it should. He was a redshirt freshman on OU’s 2000 national championship team and was a highly touted high school recruit from Ada (Okla.) High.

“Working at a place like Oklahoma is a once-in-a-career opportunity, in my opinion,” said Odom in the release. “I grew up in the state, just down the road in Maysville and Ada, and went to games in the 80s and parts of the 90s.

“My grandfather had season tickets and I'd go to games with him, my dad and my brothers. We sat in Section 18 in the north end zone. I wanted to play there and was fortunate to get the opportunity to do that for a couple years. Now that I'm a coach and have the opportunity to go back, it's humbling, it's an honor and I'm excited.”

It's a trip down memory lane and a chance to go back home, but it needs to be more than a feel-good story. Odom realizes that.

“The most appealing thing about this opportunity for me is that I'm coming in to help the institution win games, to help develop young men and student-athletes, and to do everything I can to help the program,” Odom said. “I couldn't be more happy or excited about it.”

The common thread to both confirmed Tuesday hires is defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Manning spent time with Grinch during their days at Washington State, and Odom started to learn his craft as well with Grinch.

Odom was a defensive quality control coach under Grinch for the 2015 and 2016 seasons before leaving for the Tigers to coach with his brother, Barry Odom. The two were also at Missouri together back in 2005.

“Coach Grinch and I had a great working relationship when we were GAs together for a short time at Missouri and then when we worked together at Washington State,” Odom said. “Having the chance to reunite with him now is something that's a natural fit for me. I'm appreciative of all the experiences I've had at every stop, and leaving Missouri was difficult to do, but I couldn't be more excited to work with Coach Riley, Coach Grinch and everyone on the OU staff.”

The release did not say whether OU’s defensive staff is finalized. Sources believe Calvin Thibodeaux will return to coach the defensive line and will be joined now by Grinch, Manning and Odom with Grinch running the show.

The status of Ruffin McNeill and Bob Diaco remains to be determined. McNeill took over as OU’s interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Mike Stoops midway through the 2018 season. Diaco was hired as a defensive analyst prior to the 2018 season and moved to coaching the outside linebackers during the Stoops coaching shakeup.



