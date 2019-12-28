The deck already felt like it was stacked against Oklahoma. The Sooners were able to earn the fourth seed in the college football playoff, but it’s a huge task up ahead against No. 1 LSU in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Things took a turn for the worse when it was learned running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Trejan Bridges and defensive end Ronnie Perkins would be suspended and miss the bowl game.

Another blow came just days later when starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell broke his collarbone in practice.

OU can’t catch a break. That’s one way to look at it. The other? Simply an opportunity. A chance for someone like T.J. Pledger to bust through the running back rotation. A showcase event for guys like Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Stripling to make big plays in the trenches.

And maybe a name from the past to make his statement. It’s hard to believe defensive back Justin Broiles is already in his third year in the program, and it’s even tougher to predict how his story will conclude in Norman.

“Been a year of faith and staying prepared for whatever opportunity shows up,” Broiles said.

When Alex Grinch was hired as defensive coordinator, it felt like Broiles would be an odd man out. Based on Grinch’s track record, Broiles didn’t check off all the boxes.

No question Grinch would give Broiles a chance, but it appeared to be an uphill climb. Even going back to their first meeting, Broiles knew it would be a grind. If he could survive it, however, it would all be worth it.

“First meeting? I was kind of vulnerable,” Broiles said. “Every day he was saying something, it was hitting home. That’s when I knew I was in the right spot. Everything he was saying was true. I didn’t know exactly what he was saying all the time, but I knew from then on, he had something special.”

Broiles has done a little bit of everything for the Sooners. Played some nickel, some safety, been a prominent member on special teams. Nothing in a starring role, though.

Pat Fields and Turner-Yell have been two of the most durable players on the roster and have played the most (Fields) and third-most (Turner-Yell) snaps of any defensive player this season.

Their experience, their chemistry has been on display. Especially late in the season, it was obvious how in sync Fields and Turner-Yell had become.

Against the Tigers, though, it could be time for Broiles.

“Me and Justin, we've been close since I got here as far as I can remember,” Turner-Yell said. “So we've always talked almost every day. Even when I was starting and things like that, we would smacktalk each other, just competitive.

“Now, none of that has changed. I'm still going to talk smack to him and things like that. I'm excited for him. Like I said, any questions he has about the opponent or technique or things like that he can come ask me and I'll be more than willing to let him know.”

Turner-Yell is second on the team in tackles, while Broiles only has 15 for the season and none in the last four games. There has to be some sort of adjustment, right?

Sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles said he hasn’t noticed a huge change with Broiles approach this week. That’s not a bad thing, saying Broiles has always had a laser focus about him throughout the season.

Broiles has been waiting in the wings. Saturday should come calling, against the No. 1-ranked offense in the country. Against Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Joe Burrow. Against Biletnikoff Award winner, Ja’Marr Chase. You want a moment? Won’t get much bigger than that.

“Oh yea,” Broiles said. “Ready to do my job, only my job and cut it loose.”