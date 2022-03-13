Bubble Watchers

It’s a simple question with a not so simple answer. Are the Oklahoma Sooners, led by first-year head coach Porter Moser, in or out of the NCAA tournament?

We’re going to find out late Sunday afternoon whether the Sooners late charge was enough to qualify for the field of 68? Or just too little too late and seeing the bubble burst?

The Sooners are the very definition of a bubble team heading into the final day before tournament games. OU is 18-15 overall and won four of its last five games to put itself back into consideration. The metrics say the Sooners have done enough. Moser was emphatic in defending his team late Friday night.

We’ll all find out one way or another.

Sunday’s game of importance: Richmond vs. Davidson – A-10 championship

It has been that kind of week of watching what other teams have done to either play their way into the picture or play their way out of the conversation.

Davidson is a tournament team, no matter what happens. Richmond is only in if the Spiders win and earn that automatic berth.

So OU fans need to be cheering on the Fighting Steph Curry’s on Sunday afternoon. The bubble cannot shrink anymore in the final day.

Saturday’s bubble watch

With the Sooners being defeated 56-55 vs. Texas Tech in another gut-wrenching setback this season, all OU could do was scoreboard watch Saturday.

For the most part, it was a pretty good day. Texas A&M and Virginia Tech played themselves into the picture, and the Hokies did for sure by winning the ACC tournament.

But OU got some help with Dayton losing in the A-10 semifinals to Richmond. Then Memphis took care of SMU in the American semifinals. Memphis and Houston are playing for the conference championship, with both teams firmly in.

It was a week that started with a lot of potential bid stealers in the picture, but it doesn’t feel like there are too many to be concerned about and now only Richmond for Sunday.

In – NET ranking & Strength of Schedule

The numbers say OU is in the field. Moser’s group entered Saturday night with a NET ranking of No. 39 in the country and a top-10 strength of schedule.

The Sooners have 10 Quadrant I and Quadrant II victories, with four Q1s and six Q2s.

“The positives are strength of schedule,” said Moser on Friday night. “We didn't shy away from our schedule. Our strength of schedule. I think it was 4 this morning, and now we just played another line, so it could move up. It was 4.

“I think we have 10 or 11 Quad 1 or 2 wins. We have wins against the top line. We played another top-line team, Kansas, twice, to a two-point game, three-point game at Allen Fieldhouse.

This league is like none other. There is no bottom. It's every night and you're playing against top, top level teams. And we have competed every night. We've won those games.”

OU has three massive wins under its belt in Arkansas, Texas Tech and, of course, Baylor on Thursday night in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

The Sooners earned five top-15 AP victories this season, even if Iowa State and Florida didn’t stay ranked throughout the course of the season.

The Big 12 didn’t feature a gimme on the schedule, so a 7-11 conference record is not equal to like a 9-9 in another league. It’s just not.

Out – Number of losses

You can’t gloss over it. That’s 15 losses. Now 14 of the 15 are Q1 or Q2 losses, but that’s a whole heck of a lot of them.

“Some might say a number of losses, but Kansas twice, Texas Tech twice, you're competing against that, but we still have top line wins,” Moser said. “We have some other really good wins. I know how we can compete against these top teams. When you look at the average net loss of our losses, it's 31, that's outrageous, some of these are very high.”

OU was 12-3 overall at one point before dropping 11 of 13 to be 14-14. There are so many gut-wrenching losses included in that like a two-point loss at KU, a three-point home loss to KU, a one-point OT loss at TCU, a two-point OT loss vs. Texas.

Win one of those games, and it’s another story. But you can’t play that game, and OU has to hope its whole body of work was good enough.

Quotable

“I've been in the NCAA Tournament. I've advanced in the NCAA Tournament. I know what an NCAA Tournament team looks like.

“For us, I just want to talk about the positives of our team. I look at this, this has the DNA of an NCAA Tournament team. I've been there. The thing that these guys should hang their hat on is the resiliency this time of year. How they came together. These guys can hang their head high, proud, and I hope others recognize that on Sunday.” – Moser