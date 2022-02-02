Burt Ready to Help

For all of the turmoil and chaos of Oklahoma's 2022 class one group that has shown elite potential is in the defensive backfield. One player who can add to that room's impressive possibility is Ocala (Fla.) Forrest cornerback Jamarrien Burt . We take a look at his tape and find out what made him a key focus for Oklahoma's new defensive staff.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: I've said it since Oklahoma offered Burt but this is tape I'm a big fan of. Burt is just a guy that could play in a number of roles and potentially excel.

As a cornerback he has length and the speed to run with receivers but even if that weren't to pan out he shows a lot of physicality on his tape and is willing to come into the box, take on blocks, and attack the ball carrier. Burt gives the Sooners some flexibility in his future defensive home.

Unlike many big hitters Burt doesn't ever seem to be out of control. While many are so busy looking for the highlight reel hit that they get caught in bad situations Burt shows a good ability to wait for things to develop and then using his natural gifts to respond to the ball.

Burt is a natural with the ball in the air and, again, could be a fit as a free safety, strong safety, or even still as a cornerback. But the bottom line is that the Sooners may have found a real steal in the Sunshine State.

Player Comparison: He might be a bit more explosive but his game, and positional fit reminds me a lot of Reggie Smith.