Waxahachie (Texas) High combo guard C.J. Noland announced his commitment to OU on Tuesday afternoon. OU won a huge battle against longtime favorite Kansas State, putting in the work to earn the pledge of the new four-star prospect.

Almost two months to the day of when the Oklahoma offer came, and now the Sooners have their second piece for their 2021 puzzle.

“I felt like Oklahoma was the best fit,” Noland said. “The coaches recruited me hard and never let up.”

As the Wildcats felt like the team to beat entering the spring and summer, OU made its charge beginning with the July 23 offer. In the ensuing 60 days, everything just kept trending to Lon Kruger and company.

Noland joins Kingfisher (Okla.) High point Bijan Cortes as the first two members of OU’s 2021 class. With the backcourt checked off, all eyes go toward Atlanta (Texas) High five-star center Daimion Collins.

Collins is very familiar with Noland and Cortes, and it’s easy to see the full-court press is on from OU’s commits and from the staff. Collins and Noland were teammates for a weekend event last month.

“The 2021 class will be special,” said Noland as one big reason why he picked the Sooners.

Noland was a three-star prospect entering this summer. But despite an incredibly abbreviated summer session because of COVID-19, Noland did everything he could to show the type of player he is now.

The work paid off as Noland went from not ranked last week to No. 115 overall in the Rivals 150 when the rankings were updated.

Noland has been an intriguing prospect for Rivals, mostly because you see his size and think he could be a star linebacker. It’s that toughness combined with his attitude and now production that put him in the four-star conversation and why OU was so adamant to make such a strong move earlier in the summer.

The Sooners have four seniors for the upcoming season so you know the class isn’t done yet. Noland was a huge piece to add and strengthens OU at the guard spot for years to come.



