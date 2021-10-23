Caleb Williams to the rescue -- again

Brooks was being pushed back when Williams took the ball from Brooks on a forward handoff behind the line of scrimmage and turned a two-yard loss and turnover on downs into a seven-yard gain and a first down.

Williams gave the ball to Brooks, who was stoned at the line of scrimmage. In fact, he never made it there, which actually proved to be critical.

With around 3:30 left to play in the game, OU faced a fourth-and-one from its own 46 yard line, barely securing a 28-23 lead.

Not sure you can use the phrase “Sooner Magic” when you’re a 38-point favorite, but what you can say is one of the smartest plays on a football field was executed by Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks and Caleb Williams to propel the Sooners to a 35-23 victory against the Jayhawks.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It was just supposed to be another ho-hum trip to Lawrence, Kan., to take on yet another overmatched Kansas football team.

Take a deep breath and soak it all in.

“It’s something that we talk about a lot,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “When you get in, we call it ‘gotta have it situations.’ It’s where you are going for it and we try to really be specific and identify for our guys when those situations are. You are going for it and there’s nothing to lose at that point. We talk about those things.

“Do we practice a guy flicking a ball back or pulling it out of the hands? I didn’t have a great view of it exactly of how much Kennedy gave it or Caleb just pulled it out. We do talk about it. Have we practiced that one? No.

“You have to give those two kids a bunch of credit. Kennedy doesn’t fumble the ball much. Kennedy realized what Caleb was trying to do. They both understood the situation. But it was worth the chance. Even if Caleb had been tackled, it would have been worth the chance to do it. It was smart football. I don’t want to take credit for it. Those guys made that play in a big moment.”

It was reviewed by replay probably because the majority of people no clue what actually went on. The ruling was confirmed, and the Big 12 sent out a statement following the game saying everything was good to go because the forward handoff happened behind the line of scrimmage and Brooks never got to the line of scrimmage.

“Yea. I felt somebody tugging at it, and then I saw that it was Caleb, so I know that I couldn’t get tackled with the ball,” Brooks said. “So I gave it to Caleb.

“Only thing I wasn’t sure about is if I was behind the line of scrimmage or in front of it. I felt like I was behind, and I knew it was fourth down and I was like I can’t get tackled with the ball. So I just gave the ball to Caleb and hopefully he can get the first down.”

Why so much talk about one play? Because with the way OU’s defense performed, there was little doubt the Jayhawks would have marched down those 46 yards and taken the lead and real chaos could have gone on.

It was just a strange game. OU was shutout in the first half for the first time under Riley, either as an offensive coordinator or head coach.

The Sooners allowed 412 yards of offense to the Jayhawks and clearly had no answers to how to stop the attack most of the afternoon.

KU was feeling the moment so much that in the third quarter, the university invited anybody in the area to just come in. No ticket required, just come in and make some noise and try to witness some history.

And that’s why one play, by a true freshman, is the talk of the town. Williams wasn’t perfect, either, throwing the first interception of his career. But when asked to bounce back, you couldn’t have asked for a better response.

Williams finished 15 of 20 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a 40-yard touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter as well.

Brooks rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He punctuated that drive with his second score of the game with 42 seconds left.

The Sooners (8-0 overall, 5-0 Big 12) are 8-0 for the first time since 2004. It might not feel like it, no, it really might not feel like it, but still on the right path.

“I think we had a good visit in there right after the game,” Riley said. “I think our guys know what we need to do. It’s time for us to start closing the gaps and playing more consistent. That is what it is. I think we’re still a very capable football team, there’s no question.”