Oklahoma's coming off it's biggest day of recruiting in quite some time following the commitment of five-star wide receiver Mario Williams and Rivals250 linebacker Clayton Smith. So what's to come for Oklahoma? Could more good news be on the horizon? We talk about that as well as the situation surrounding five-star quarterback Caleb Williams's recruitment and recruiting work he is, himself, doing. Beyond that we talk 2020's season, whiskey, and everything in between in this week's Board Chat.

BOARD CHAT - May 19, 2020