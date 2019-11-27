Case Closed at Linebacker
After several months of trepidation on what would happen at linebacker Oklahoma got all of it's answers in just over 20 minutes time. That's because the long-running situation between Oklahoma and Edgerrin Cooper was brought to an end, effectively, the moment that Shane Whitter made his public commitment to Oklahoma just before noon on Wednesday.
#BoomerSooner ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DLhCrxYtba— Shane Whitter (@shane_whitter) November 27, 2019
On Oct. 2 Cooper announced that he had landed a scholarship from in-state power LSU and the world has continually wondered when the shoe might fall in his recruitment that would see him choose to stay closer to home.
And with Cooper doing little to put those rumors to rest, and picking up offers from Texas A&M and others, since that time the Sooners set about doing their homework to find a potential replacement.
That player emerged in the former of Burlington (N.C.) Walter M Williams School linebacker, and then Wake Forest commitment, Shane Whitter.
The talented linebacker is the No. 32 prospect in North Carolina and was offered by Oklahoma linebackers coach Brian Odom on Nov. 5. Just over three weeks later, following his official visit to Norman for the TCU game last weekend, Whitter announced his decision.
It has long seemed that the Sooners only had one spot at linebacker and with Cooper's status in limbo as he continued to talk to LSU, and others, Whitter became more and more of a focus of the Sooners work.
That became even more interesting as Cooper seemed to be on the outside looking in of LSU's current situation at linebacker.
And last week's SoonerScoop discussed that there was a growing conversation about a yin and yang connection between Whitter and Edgerrin Cooper. Then this morning it was predicted that the arrival of one would mean the loss of the other. So it came as no surprise that within 21 minutes of Whitter's announcement, Cooper announced his decommitment from Oklahoma.
This was one of the hardest decisions to make ever in my life. After talking it over with my family, I am announcing that I’m decommiting from The University of Oklahoma . I also want to thank the OU fan base for all of their support and love!— Edgerrin Cooper (@edgerrincooper1) November 27, 2019
My Recruitment is Now Open 🚨
In Whitter Oklahoma gets a linebacker with great instincts and who was clocked at 4.51-seconds in the 40-yard dash at The Opening this spring. Whitter's decision also effectively ends linebacker recruiting as the Sooners have the man at the position that they were looking for.