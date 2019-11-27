After several months of trepidation on what would happen at linebacker Oklahoma got all of it's answers in just over 20 minutes time. That's because the long-running situation between Oklahoma and Edgerrin Cooper was brought to an end, effectively, the moment that Shane Whitter made his public commitment to Oklahoma just before noon on Wednesday.

On Oct. 2 Cooper announced that he had landed a scholarship from in-state power LSU and the world has continually wondered when the shoe might fall in his recruitment that would see him choose to stay closer to home.

And with Cooper doing little to put those rumors to rest, and picking up offers from Texas A&M and others, since that time the Sooners set about doing their homework to find a potential replacement.

That player emerged in the former of Burlington (N.C.) Walter M Williams School linebacker, and then Wake Forest commitment, Shane Whitter.



The talented linebacker is the No. 32 prospect in North Carolina and was offered by Oklahoma linebackers coach Brian Odom on Nov. 5. Just over three weeks later, following his official visit to Norman for the TCU game last weekend, Whitter announced his decision.