Media sessions are underway for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 1-ranked LSU and No. 4-ranked Oklahoma. Here are some of the most noteworthy items regarding OU’s offense and LSU’s offense from Tuesday morning.

OU’s offense vs. LSU’s defense

Lamb vs. Delpit and more

You have a lot of starpower in this matchup, and it goes beyond the quarterbacks of Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow.

One of the more fascinating matchups, even if they’re not always going one-on-one, will be OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against LSU defensive back Grant Delpit.

Lamb was a finalist for the Biletnikoff award, won by LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase. Delpit did take home the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back.

“They're very physical. They call themselves DBU for a reason, so I can't wait to see on Saturday,” Lamb said.

No doubt LSU respects the other playmakers for the Sooners like Charleston Rambo and Lee Morris, but you can tell there’s just something different about Lamb.

“They try to get him the ball a lot. He's truly a playmaker,” Delpit said. “They've got other speedy guys and guys that can catch the ball in the room. So it's going to be hard to stop. But, you know, CeeDee is a great player. They've got a lot of talent in the room. It's going to be a fun game.”

Hurts continuing his journey



It has been beaten into the ground at this point, but it starts to actually resonate once again on a week like this about how unique Hurts’ journey has been in going from Alabama to OU.

Hurts finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy but has remained adamant all along it’s all about the team. It’s not about making the college football playoff, but it’s about going beyond just the final four.

“I'd use the same word, unprecedented,” Hurts said. “Very consistent with it, because that's what it is. It's been very easy for people to make this about me or try to make it about me, but none of this is done by one person, a lone soldier.

“These guys next to me, all the coaches, all the players, they contribute to everything and all of our success. So we're going to ride together, and we're going to work, and we're going to prepare for what's up next.”

Don’t forget about the rushing attack

It’s fun to talk about Hurts and Lamb and the passing game for the Sooners, but it’s obvious LSU is very cognizant of the rushing attack as well.

Even without a suspended Rhamondre Stevenson, OU offers a lot with Hurts, Kennedy Brooks and perhaps a bit more from T.J. Pledger than what we’ve ever seen before.

“I feel like the running game is probably more underrated than what it is,” LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson said. “People think they're more of a passing team, but they're running the ball in tremendous ways, I feel like they take over the Big 12 by running the ball. They're definitely a top team for a reason.”

Gundy: ‘I’m at a great place’



Every year around this time you start wondering about the future of OU assistant coaches. And even though Cale Gundy has been around for what feels like forever, it’s not a guarantee he’ll return for a 22nd season.

But he’s still very much content in Norman.

“If it’s right. Again, I’m at a great place,” Gundy said. “I got in this deal a long time ago. I told my wife as long as my wife and my kids are happy, I’m happy. I’m at a great place. I’ve had the opportunity to raise my kids there. I’ve been there 21 years now. That just doesn’t happen in our profession. It’s great to have my kids around grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins. In our family, growing up, family is very, very important.

“You never know what’s going to happen. There have been opportunities before. I just always felt like there’s not a better one than what I’m doing right now.”

Whether recruiting running backs in previous years or working with inside receivers now, Gundy has been a staple for the Sooners and a constant throughout all the success of the last 20 years.