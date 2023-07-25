Church of Crimson: Don't let SEC excitement diminish important 2023 season
Editor's Note: This is the latest installment of my column series, The Church of Crimson, that runs on most Sundays. With this series, I typically focus on one big idea and sometimes follow it up with one or two smaller notes. If you have any suggestions on something you’d like me to write about, please feel free to reach out or discuss them in the comment section.
It’s possible there’s been something lost in all of this SEC talk.
Let’s review what we know. 2023 will be the final season that Oklahoma and Texas are in the Big 12. Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC starting in the 2024 season.
There’s a lot of excitement (and probably some nervousness) for the jump to the SEC, and there should be. Since the news broke two years ago, I’ve argued that the move is going to be beneficial in nearly every way, particularly in the long run. It’s going to be a bigger national platform, more marquee matchups for Sooner fans, more revenue and a long list of other benefits.
But on my weekly radio appearance on Monday with Mike Steeley and my colleague Parker Thune on KREF, Mike posed an interesting question. In all this excitement about the SEC, is there any concern that the Sooners could look too far ahead and not focus enough on this season?
Personally, I’d be shocked if Brent Venables allows that to happen. He knows there’s pressure to win right now, particularly after a 6-7 season in 2022. But it was an interesting question, and it made me think about it from a fan perspective, too. Is it possible fans could look too far ahead?
My advice to Sooner fans: don’t let that happen. Because 2023 is an important season for the Sooners, and not just because it’s another year of Oklahoma football.
One key reason — it will have a significant impact on the Sooners’ fortunes in the SEC, at least initially.
Last year was disappointing, but it can easily be explained away as a blip on the radar. It was the first time since 1999 that the Sooners failed to win at least eight games. It was only the fourth time since 2000 that they failed to win double-digit games. The program went through a massive change both on and off the field with the transition from Lincoln Riley to Venables. Last year was a program looking to find itself.
Those are key reasons why Oklahoma was able to keep the impressive 2023 class together despite last season's disappointment. Mainly, there’s a reasonable expectation that the team will be drastically better than they showed in 2022. But if they finish this fall with another disappointing record, could that hurt the momentum of the locker room moving forward? Could that hurt recruiting? Could the support for Venables diminish? After all, the path to success in the SEC will be tougher than the Big 12.
Let’s just say if the Sooners enter the SEC following back-to-back disappointing seasons, it certainly wouldn’t be ideal.
There’s a lot to appreciate about this upcoming season for sentimental reasons, too. Because everything will change starting next year.
The Sooners won’t see teams like Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and, most importantly, Oklahoma State every season. (I’d be shocked if Bedlam doesn’t continue in some form in the future, but at the very least the future of the rivalry is in question. And the idea of Bedlam not happening every year is still weird to think about.)
Yes, the Sooners will develop new rivalries with teams that have more national exposure, but it will be completely different. It will be good change, but a lot of change nonetheless. At the very least, it should be fun (and maybe a little sentimental) for the Sooners to play these classic Big 12 teams one last time, and possibly make one more run at a Big 12 title.
The Sooners have been in the Big 12 for nearly 30 years. In that span, they won 14 conference championships, a national championship, made four trips to the BCS title game and four trips to the College Football Playoff. Greater heights are possible and maybe even likely in the SEC, but the last three decades have been good to Oklahoma.
So whether it’s because the Sooners really need to be competitive in 2023 to feel optimistic about their future, or simply because this season should have a lot of nostalgia, don’t look too far past this season. Enjoy it for what it is.
One last ride in the Big 12. It should be fun.