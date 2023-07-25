Editor's Note: This is the latest installment of my column series, The Church of Crimson, that runs on most Sundays. With this series, I typically focus on one big idea and sometimes follow it up with one or two smaller notes. If you have any suggestions on something you’d like me to write about, please feel free to reach out or discuss them in the comment section.

It’s possible there’s been something lost in all of this SEC talk.

Let’s review what we know. 2023 will be the final season that Oklahoma and Texas are in the Big 12. Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC starting in the 2024 season.

There’s a lot of excitement (and probably some nervousness) for the jump to the SEC, and there should be. Since the news broke two years ago, I’ve argued that the move is going to be beneficial in nearly every way, particularly in the long run. It’s going to be a bigger national platform, more marquee matchups for Sooner fans, more revenue and a long list of other benefits.

But on my weekly radio appearance on Monday with Mike Steeley and my colleague Parker Thune on KREF, Mike posed an interesting question. In all this excitement about the SEC, is there any concern that the Sooners could look too far ahead and not focus enough on this season?

Personally, I’d be shocked if Brent Venables allows that to happen. He knows there’s pressure to win right now, particularly after a 6-7 season in 2022. But it was an interesting question, and it made me think about it from a fan perspective, too. Is it possible fans could look too far ahead?

My advice to Sooner fans: don’t let that happen. Because 2023 is an important season for the Sooners, and not just because it’s another year of Oklahoma football.