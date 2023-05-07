Editor's Note: This is the latest installment of my column series that runs on Sundays. With this series, I typically focus on one big idea and follow it up with one or two smaller notes. If you have any suggestions on something you’d like me to write about, please feel free to reach out or discuss them in the comment section.

Before this season began, OU softball coach Patty Gasso repeated the same message both to her team and to the media.

The Sooners are going to lose a few games, so don’t be shocked when it happens.

While that’s technically true, they sure don’t lose very often. In their last 171 games, they’ve won 163 of them. Through 49 games this season, they’ve won 48.

It just feels like they’re going to win every game, against any opponent, before the game even starts. Just look at Saturday’s 4-2 win at Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls didn’t just lead the Sooners 2-0 at home heading into the seventh inning. They had outplayed the Sooners the entire game, which included recording eight hits to the Sooners’ three.

It would’ve made sense if the Sooners couldn’t find a way to win. They’ve already clinched the Big 12 regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Oklahoma State is a good team. Plus, they defeated the Cowgirls in the series’ first game on Friday and still would’ve been in position to win the series on Sunday.

But, of course, none of that mattered. They still wanted to find a way to win, and they did. They recorded five hits in the top of the seventh inning and took a 4-2 lead after not scoring the entire game.

But what was most impressive was how the Sooners closed out the game. With the team needing to hold the Cowgirls to fewer than two runs, Patty Gasso sent out freshman Kierston Deal to pitch. Coming into Saturday, Deal had only appeared in 15 games and had only pitched four total innings during conference play.