Church of Crimson: Is there anything OU softball can't do?
Editor's Note: This is the latest installment of my column series that runs on Sundays. With this series, I typically focus on one big idea and follow it up with one or two smaller notes. If you have any suggestions on something you’d like me to write about, please feel free to reach out or discuss them in the comment section.
Before this season began, OU softball coach Patty Gasso repeated the same message both to her team and to the media.
The Sooners are going to lose a few games, so don’t be shocked when it happens.
While that’s technically true, they sure don’t lose very often. In their last 171 games, they’ve won 163 of them. Through 49 games this season, they’ve won 48.
It just feels like they’re going to win every game, against any opponent, before the game even starts. Just look at Saturday’s 4-2 win at Oklahoma State.
The Cowgirls didn’t just lead the Sooners 2-0 at home heading into the seventh inning. They had outplayed the Sooners the entire game, which included recording eight hits to the Sooners’ three.
It would’ve made sense if the Sooners couldn’t find a way to win. They’ve already clinched the Big 12 regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Oklahoma State is a good team. Plus, they defeated the Cowgirls in the series’ first game on Friday and still would’ve been in position to win the series on Sunday.
But, of course, none of that mattered. They still wanted to find a way to win, and they did. They recorded five hits in the top of the seventh inning and took a 4-2 lead after not scoring the entire game.
But what was most impressive was how the Sooners closed out the game. With the team needing to hold the Cowgirls to fewer than two runs, Patty Gasso sent out freshman Kierston Deal to pitch. Coming into Saturday, Deal had only appeared in 15 games and had only pitched four total innings during conference play.
Based on her performance, you would’ve never guessed that Deal had never before been in a pressure-filled situation in college. Here’s how the Cowgirls’ offense fared in the bottom of the seventh: ground out, strikeout, fly out. Three batters, three outs.
And the Sooners finished with a win, finding a way where there didn’t seem to be one.
The whole game left me wondering, again, is there anything this team can’t do?
They can win playing any style. They can beat you with both their offense and their defense. They can jump out to a big lead and eventually run rule a team, or they can find a way to rally from a late deficit. Any of their players can have an impact on any game.
The Sooners are the embodiment of “pick your poison.”
Gasso has done her best to make sure that the Sooners, and fans, don’t get too far ahead of themselves. She constantly emphasizes that the Sooners are capable of losing, that they’re not a perfect team.
“We can not hit home runs every at-bat,” Gasso said last month. “We cannot strikeout every player. We are human, we make errors here and there. So there is just no mercy for this team, but they like it. They don’t mind it. They (gripe a little), but they don’t say much about it. They just embrace the fact that they want to be elite. They want to be great.”
No, the Sooners aren’t perfect. Yes, they’re capable of losing. But, as they showed on Saturday, it’s getting more and more difficult to believe that’s true.
Porter Moser giving reasons for optimism?
There’s been plenty of reasons to be critical of Moser’s first two seasons with the OU men’s basketball team.
It’s not just that he’s posted a 34-34 record, missing the NCAA Tournament both seasons. The team also just hasn’t been very fun to watch. The Sooners have ranked 267th and 278th, respectively, in possessions per game, playing at one of the slowest paces in the country. They simply struggle to score in limited possessions.
It’s been really difficult to watch at times.
However, the Sooners’ recent acquisitions in the transfer portal do offer some much-needed optimism for fans. The Sooners have added four players — center John Hugley and guards Le’Tre Darthard, Javian McCollum and Rivaldo Soares — who instantly upgrade the Sooners’ athleticism and speed, particularly on the perimeter.
It’s an indication of what nearly everybody knows — the Sooners simply have to play faster. Moser appears to know it, too. He's mentioned it in two of the recent press releases the Sooners have sent out announcing the new signees.
“(Soares’) addition to the roster continues to build our length and athleticism as we aim to put together a more athletic and up-tempo team,” Moser said in the release announcing Soares’ signing.
There’s still a lot of work to be done in rebuilding the roster. But it does appear that Moser is taking steps in the right direction.