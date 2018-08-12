SoonerScoop.com

“There’s a lot of defense going in, but Caleb conceptually understands things. Being able to get there, play fast and be violent, that’s the last part to it. He’s certainly working hard to get there.”

“He’s done a really good job of trying to understand where he fits in the defense,” said defensive coordinator Mike Stoops . “It’s been a relatively good transition for him up to this point.

That’s why the Sooners have moved Kelly to the weakside position this season. They want to have him on the field at all times.

When an extra defensive back comes into the game, you lose the strongside linebacker.

Last season, Caleb Kelly took on the strongside linebacker role, which was a tough position because he wasn’t always on the field in passing situations.

There’s always plenty of confusion this time of the year when it comes to the defensive formations being employed by Oklahoma.

The biggest adjustment for Kelly is learning different angles. He’s no longer on the outer edges of the defense. He’s right in the middle of things. Blockers are coming at him differently, running backs are getting to him differently.

But there’s another aspect to playing an inside linebacker position. It's something Kelly knows people question: How physical is he?

“Yeah. People have questioned that of me and I've shown some plays where I'd smack somebody. And there's been some plays where I've gotten beat,” admitted Kelly. “I mean, it goes both ways. But on the inside, pretty much every play you have a chance to show that you're physical, that you're strong.

"I mean there's linemen coming up to your face way quicker and that head-up angles and just different angles. You get to display your skills in a different way and get to show your physicality a lot more for sure.”

Kelly will stand right next to freshman All-American Kenneth Murray on every defensive play this year as long as he wins the starting job.

But Riley expressed a lot of confidence in his group of linebackers and there are players ready to step in if Kelly can’t carry the load on the interior.

The Sooners are also looking to replace Ogbonnia Okoronkwo as well. But Stoops admits there may not be a player on this roster capable of doing that.

“Mark (Jackson) has played well on the edge, and Addison (Gumbs) is playing better. We won’t have anybody like Obo so we’ll have to do it a different way,” he said.

As for Kelly’s old position at strongside linebacker? Well, the Sooners will still use that position in 2018.

But how often it will be used is still a mystery.

Right now Ryan Jones and true freshman Nik Bonitto are standing out in that position.

So you’ve essentially got four linebacker positions that can play together, but won’t be the Sooners’ base defense against pass happy offenses.

That’s because Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles at nickel back puts one the Sooners best players on the field on a regular basis.

Something they didn’t always have with Kelly on the sidelines at time last season. That’s why he’s playing the weakside linebacker spot this season.

“We’re trying to play different groups and put as much athleticism on the field as we can and find the best 11 players and put them in position to play,” said Stoops.

Up front, you’ll see three down linemen to go with Jackson or Gumbs.

One really intriguing addition to the starting lineup will be Kenneth Mann, who is expected to replace D.J. Ward in this year’s defense.

Mann has been an undersized playmaker on the interior. But a year later, he’s bigger and stronger and ready to show what he can do as a starter.

“Really proud of him. He’s a guy that’s really developed over time,” said defensive ends coach Calvin Thibodeaux. He’s taken the coaching. He’s one of those guys who has been very dependable. He’s been able to play some head-up positions and on the edge.

When you’re able to do things, you give yourself a great chance to have a big role in the defense. That’s what he’s done. He’s worked his way up, worked his way up.

“You look up, and I think he had 5.5 sacks last year, he just kept working and we found a role for him. Really proud of him, similar to D.J. But he’s actually bigger than D.J.”

Neville Gallimore and Amani Bledsoe are likely to play the other interior positions on the line with Gallimore playing as a noseguard.

There is hope for plenty of depth there with Dillon Faamatau, Marquise Overton as well as Tyreece Lott and Ronnie Perkins.

Lott currently as Bledsoe's backup on the defensive line.

Perkins was one of the more highly recruited players on this defensive line and Thibodeaux says he’s pushing for playing time at this point in camp.

“He has a toughness to him,” he said. “We coach him hard but love him harder here. He responds to it. He trying to get in front of the guys in the spring. His mentality is a little different. He’s a tough kid. That toughness allows him to have a chance to play as a true freshman.”

What the Sooners appear to have is versatility along the defensive line. And that contributes to the confusion in figuring what this defense is going to look like this season.

“When we recruit, we look for big, athletic guys that can do multiple things,” said Thibodeaux. “We’re a hybrid defense. We do a little bit of a 4-3. We do a little bit of a 3-4. You need guys who can play multiple positions and not just locked into one position so that’s what we look for.”

Fans should be excited about that aspect of the defense, but we know most aren’t.

Instead of multiple, you just want dominant.

And that’s how this defense will be judged.