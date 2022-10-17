Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. And this week's commitments was led by a player making a huge impact on both sides of the ball and taking home this week's MVP in spite of several big plays being made by a number of Oklahoma commitments.

The Skinny: Adebawore and North Kansas City got their second straight loss falling to Ft. Osage, 25-14. Adebawore did his part with four solo tackles including three tackles for loss on the night. Next Week: North Kansas City (5-3) is hosting Staley.

The Skinny: After a few fairly quiet weeks Arnold put on a show in a 69-23 win over Braswell going 19-23 for 269 yards and two touchdowns (7, 60). On the ground he had five carries for 65 yards and a 15-yard touchdown. Next Week: Guyer (7-0) is hosting Allen on Thu., Oct. 20.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango just rolled out another massive victory crushing Glenwood 57-14. After the game Bates' head coach, Todd Casebier, singled out his offensive line for keeping their quarterback safe. Next Week: Durango (6-1) is traveling to Eagle Valley.

The Skinny: In a big battle in Tallahassee Brown did a bit of everything, even taking some direct snaps, as Rickards downed rival Lincoln 19-7. Next Week: Rickards (3-5) has the week off.

The Skinny: Carter was a big part of the Crusaders big win, downing Tampa Blake 54-6. Defensively he had three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Offensively he had four carries for roughly 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns (22, 25). Next Week: Catholic (5-1) is hosting Robinson.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson kept going with their winning ways and was helped get started in a big way with an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game as the Rockets downed Clemens 27-24. Next Week: Judson (4-3) is hosting San Marcos.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North's had over 70-percent of their offensive yards (290) on the ground (219) as they downed rival Lee's Summit West 21-0. Next Week: North (7-1) is hosting Park Hill.

The Skinny: Hicks and Ryan had the week off. Next Week: Ryan (4-2) is hosting Aledo.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun are just leaving a collection of brutalized teams in their wake. This time they downed The Hill School 48-7. Next Week: Hun (6-0) is hosting Cheshire Academy on Sat., Oct. 22.

The Skinny: Mustang ran into the buzz saw that is Union this weekend and fell 52-21. Johnson had three receptions for 33 yards, along with a tackle for loss and pass break-up on defense.

Next Week: Mustang (5-2) is hosting Norman.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola got a dominant win crushing Celebration 56-0. Leblanc only played for about a half and helped a run defense that allowed Celebration almost nothing on the night. Next Week: Osceola (3-3) has two games due to Hurricane Ian - Mon. Oct. 17 they are traveling to St. Cloud and Friday Oct. 21 will host Mainland.

The Skinny: McCarty and the Buffs after a tough week got back on track by crushing Tulsa East Central 68-7. McCarty did a ton for McAlester with a 58-yard interception return for touchdown along with a 51-yard rushing touchdown. Next Week: McAlester (6-1) is traveling to Durant.

The Skinny: Another week and another massive performance for McIntyre. In his team's 49-22 win over Tekamah-Herman McIntyre had 21 carries for 125 yards and four touchdowns along with nine receptions for 69 yards and two more touchdowns. Defensively he had two tackles and a fumble recovery. Next Week: Bergan (5-3) is hosting North Bend Central. WEEK 8 MVP

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall ran into a tough one on Friday night taking on emerging power Lovejoy and fell 49-35. Omosigho had two catches for 24 yards. Next Week: Crandall (5-2) is traveling to Terrell.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats saw their game moved to Monday due to an 'air quality' issue. Next Week: Mount Si (4-2) is traveling to Eastlake on Mon. Oct. 17 and traveling to Chiawana on Fri., Oct. 21.

The Skinny: Pettaway and the Lobos keep playing heart-stopping games this time a late interception sealed a 32-21 win over Cy-Springs. On the night Pettaway had an 18-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: Langham Creek (3-4) is traveling to Cypress Park.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti crushed American Collegiate Academy 55-0 while Picciotti had three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery. Next Week: IMG (5-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who had the week off. Next Week: West Charlotte (4-4) is hosting Chambers.

The Skinny: Spencer helped all he could for Life Christian but the defense's strong showing wasn't enough as he fell 14-6 to Rock Creek. Next Week: Life Christian (3-5) is traveling to Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier.

The Skinny: The Chaps and Vasek had one of their toughest tests of the year but the defense stood tall downing Dripping Springs, and Baylor Elite 11 quarterback commitment Austin Novosad. Vasek had another big night with seven tackles (six solo), one sack, three quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery. Next Week: Westlake (7-0) is hosting Austin high.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe got back above .500 with a 42-0 demolition of Maclay. On the night he had two catches for 22 yards. Next Week: Munroe (4-3) is hosting Pensacola Catholic.