NORMAN — If anyone were to ask OU coach Jennie Baranczyk how she would summarize the 2023-24 campaign, she would likely use one word.

Growth.

It's likely the best way to explain what's been a drastic turnaround for the Sooners since conference play began.

In late December, things simply didn't look good. The Sooners had lost five of six non-conference games heading into Big 12 play, which culminated with a disastrous 79-70 loss to Southern at home.

Fast forward two months, and the picture has changed dramatically. Not only have the Sooners won 14 of their 16 conference games, they sit alone atop the conference standings with a chance to clinch the Big 12 regular-season championship on Wednesday (6 p.m. ESPN+) at home against No. 3-ranked Texas.

"We just keep growing," Baranczyk said on Tuesday. "And I think we’ve experienced a game that we didn’t feel like we were ourselves at all and I think we’re getting more convicted in terms of, how do we keep getting better? And I think we’ve had really good moments. But I also don’t know if we have really put both ends of the floor together.

"We’ve had games where we’ve scored the ball well. We’ve had games where we guarded really well. This is the type of game, this is the type of year you don’t get to be selective. You’ve got to do everything and so, for us, I feel like we do continue to get better but we’ve got to start to put that together."

While Baranczyk believes more growth lies ahead, there's been plenty of it this season.

Despite the departures of Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa, the Sooners' offense has come a long way since those early-season struggles. The Sooners rank first in the Big 12 in scoring offense (75.9 points per game), and they've scored 81 points or more in six of their 16 conference games. Skylar Vann (16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds per game) has blossomed as the team's leading scorer, and the Sooners have gotten big contributions from up and down the lineup.

Defensively, the Sooners have taken a step forward from last year. They rank sixth in the Big 12 in scoring defense (66.6 points per game) and locked down Oklahoma State in last Saturday's Bedlam blowout, winning 91-56.

But Baranczyk is confident the Sooners' best basketball is ahead of them.

"We’re not tapped," Baranczyk said. "We haven’t been our very best so I think there is that. And I think this team just really focuses on that. I think one of the things that we continue to do is we focus on being in the moment. Our practice yesterday was really good. I’m really excited to get back into practice today. This team has an everyday excitement and a unique togetherness that they really have grown a lot on and off the floor together.

"We talked so long, so much, about how we hadn’t tapped anything. Well, you’ve seen glimpses now. We’ve seen really good glimpses, but we haven’t seen 40 minutes. Everybody yearns for those 40 minutes of greatness, right? And that’s the beautiful part about sports is that you’re never going to be perfect, but you keep responding and you keep growing and you keep getting better. When we have that kind of enjoyment when we play, that’s when those really good, good things tend to find you."

A good opportunity for that 40 minutes of greatness will come against the Longhorns (26-3, 13-3). The Sooners narrowly beat them last month, leaving Austin with a 91-87 win. But since then, the Longhorns have won eight straight including six by double digits. The Longhorns were also without senior forward Deyona Gaston against the Sooners, who has scored 12 or more points in three of the last four games.

With a win, the Sooners can clinch their second-consecutive Big 12 regular-season title. But Baranczyk hopes the Lloyd Noble Center is packed out for a different reason.

"It’s my hope that people don’t necessarily come because it’s Texas or even because it’s for a conference championship," Baranczyk said. "My hope is that people come because they’ve come before and they’ve fallen in love with this team and they want to come back and they want to be a part of it. And I think that anybody that comes to our games, and you guys have been to plenty, you can see people feel a part of this, you can see that autograph line at the end of the game growing like crazy. They’re not getting paid for that, that’s not an NIL, that’s something that we want to be able to do to serve our community.

"Our fans haven’t come to cheer us on, our fans have come to be a part of what we’re doing and what we’re trying to build. To me, don’t come because it’s Texas. I don’t really care to see one Horns Down, one 'Beat Texas' shirt. I don’t want to see any of that. I want you to come because you love this team. Come and be part of it."