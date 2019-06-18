As Oklahoma continues to put in the work for its 2020 class, no doubt the Sooners have already begun laying the foundation for 2021. With one commitment in the books already in Richmond (Texas) Foster wide receiver Cody Jackson, OU is off to a solid start. Here are some names to be on the watch for with the initial unveiling of the Rivals 100 for the 2021 class Tuesday. (In numerical order)

The Sooners easily made his top six a couple of weeks ago and most would agree OU is in the final three. He has visited Norman twice in the last two months, including camping less than two weeks ago and getting coaching from Lincoln Riley at the event.

There are two positions where you take notice when the Sooners make an offer – quarterback and running back. OU doesn’t make many because it usually doesn’t have to make that many. All eyes are on Wheaton as this cycle gets going.

Duncanville is going to be circled by college coaches for the next few years, and Byrd will be one of the biggest reasons why.

OU has made a strong initial push for Brockermeyer and will be a contender, but it’s hard to imagine any school topping Texas at this point.

Could be much ado about nothing, but that’s not stopping the Sooners from doing everything they can to try to make an impression on Page.

Was back in Norman way back when for junior day and was an early 2021 offer. Since then, his offer sheet has exploded, and it’s anybody’s guess where he stands right now.

Recruiting experts have been waiting for Jackson as he’s been a name to watch the last couple of years. He’s developing into that dominant lineman that a lot of people thought possible.

OU came in nice and early, but Jackson is another one of those recruits who has seen one elite offer after another since the beginning of the spring evaluation period.

Nobody has been busier on the visit circuit than Adeleye, so things are definitely getting more interesting. The Sooners have done a great job and should be in this until the end.

Committed to Alabama, this might be more about OU hoping to get back into the race than anything else. The Sooners will have to show defensive improvement before that’s even a possibility.

Talent galore at North Shore, but Banks’ ability stands out. OU is there early, but the Sooners definitely have a lot of work to do to stay competitive.

Another interior defensive name to monitor as the Sooners seem to have a clear indicator of exactly the type of prospects they want in an Alex Grinch-led defense.

This one is interesting. It’s clear Bowman has interest and has stated that he grew up an OU fan. No offer just yet, but his profile has skyrocketed here lately.

Yet another offensive lineman to be on the watch for as Bill Bedenbaugh continues to identify the top linemen. Foster has been on OU’s radar for a while now.