Tuesday night provided Porter Moser and 11th-ranked Oklahoma (15-4, 3-3) a chance to kick the momentum for their program into overdrive with a game against Texas (14-5, 3-3).

In front of an impressive crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners squandered that chance with a poor performance, falling to the Longhorns, 75-60.

During his postgame press conference, Moser apologized to the fanbase for Oklahoma's first home loss of the season, and expressed his disappointment after how well OU fans showed up for the matchup.

“I’m disappointed,” Moser said. “I’m disappointed because the fans were awesome. I worked my ass off to get people here and that’s on me. We’re thinking about the race here. Obviously, we didn’t play to our standard. You’ve got to give them credit. But, it starts with me. I put that team out there today and I thought that we were ready and we looked tired in the second half.”

The 2023-24 season has been a resurgent one for Oklahoma, as the overall athleticism and chemistry of this group have led to more success than in the two seasons prior, seasons that put Moser in a bit of hot water with a portion of the fan base.

However, last night felt like a bit of a hard reset for Oklahoma, and social media painted a very strong picture for the pressure that this team is facing now that expectations are starting to climb.

A no-show against a bitter rival, and the growing issue that Moser is now 1-9 versus Texas and Oklahoma State, have many people feeling that it's time to close this chapter and move on.

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is not one of those people.

On Tuesday evening, while the majority of folks leaving the LNC were headed home to get their torches and pitchforks, Stoops took to Twitter to urge Sooner fans to keep their support for Moser and this team going.