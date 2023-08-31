Over the course of a lifetime spent in the Sooner State, I've been a part of an incomprehensible amount of conversations surrounding Oklahoma football.

My father, and his father before him, watched the Sooners win championships under Bob Stoops and Barry Switzer, both of whom built championship squads on the back of stout defenses.

However, the defense in Norman hasn't been in that echelon for quite some time now, and Brent Venables was brought in to change that.

After inheriting an absolute mess of a defensive roster in the winter of 2021, Venables and staff made do with what they had and had the worst statistical year of his coaching career.

A combination of personnel issues and a lack of development in strength and conditioning combined to give OU one of the worst defenses among Power Five teams, as they allowed 30.0 points per game and 461.0 yards per game.

In all of those conversations with my dad and granddad, there always seemed to be discussions about defensive players who didn’t make much of an impact despite being a highly-touted prospect.In the latter part of Stoops' career, and especially during the Lincoln Riley era, it did seem like blue-chip defensive recruits would vanish into the Oklahoma roster without as much as a blip.

Was it just a matter of seniority? Were they all busts? Was it injuries?

There are certainly some cases that could be answered by each of those questions. But how will things look going forward?

Well, if defensive coordinator Ted Roof's comments on Monday don't get the old heads excited, I don't know what will.

When asked about playing freshmen like Peyton Bowen, Adepoju Adeboware, and b, Roof's response was short, and candid.

“Here’s our philosophy on playing time: If you earn the right to play, you’re going to play," Roof said. "And certainly you want to be able to play them in every situation. That’s our philosophy on playing time.”

That sounds like the kind of mentality that the Sooners will need to get things back on track defensively.

The roster has changed drastically since Venables took over, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. With newcomers at all levels of the unit, OU hopes to flip the script defensively in 2023. With the right mentality, it’s possible.

Is the era of Oklahoma playing subpar defense and being forced to outscore opponents over? We will get a clear answer come October, but we will certainly know more over the next several weeks. In years past, we have seen newcomers take some time to enter the fray, but much of the excitement in fall camp has been around the young guys and how they'll help right away.

Will we see the five-star freshmen get a chance to make plays in their first year? It sounds likely, and quite honestly, after the defense played as poorly as it did a season ago, I'm not sure you can keep them off the field.

So, are they ready to play?

“Yeah," Roof said. "As ready as we want them to be? No. I think they’ve come a long way from when they first got here and they’ve made tremendous strides and all of them have a bright future.”

While their futures appear to be bright, Oklahoma likely needs players like Bowen, Adeboware, and Wagoner to contribute right away. The fact is that Oklahoma hasn't had defensive freshmen like this in years.

However, that's no longer the case heading into this season, which is welcome news considering what awaits on the horizon.

Not to discount the 2023 season, as it's likely one of the most important that Norman's seen in quite some time, but much of the fan base is looking ahead to 2024, and rightly so.

Oklahoma's move to the SEC will forever change the fabric that makes up the Sooners' football tradition. There's plenty of excitement for what's to come, but the move also raises questions. How will this team compete in the SEC? Will the new guys raise the standard and be ready for the move next season? Can Oklahoma play the style of defense needed to win an SEC title?

They're valid questions, but it's just not time for that sort of talk yet, according to Roof.

"Certainly building a foundation, moving forward and wanting to get better and better each and every year, each and every week and each and every day, that’s part of the process. (But) we are focused on the right now. That would be a fatal mistake (to look too far ahead). Coach Venables has made it very clear that doesn’t happen in our building."

That puts more pressure on the Sooners’ defense to succeed. Both to bounce back from last year and prepare for the future. To do that, they’ll need to be willing to rely on younger players.

It sounds like they will.



