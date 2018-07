ATLANTA - As the nation's No. 3 overall player it is inevitable that Theo Wease would be in the conversation to be the nation's No. 1 prospect. However, for anyone that was doubting him, Wease made it perfectly clear that he had a goal during his time under the lights of Mercedes Benz stadium - and that was to push Derrick Stingley and co. for the top spot in the Rivals100 rankings.

Take a look as Wease caught up with SCOOPHD during the Rivals 5-Star Challenge.