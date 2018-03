HOUSTON - In spite of a long-time pledge to Oklahoma's 2o19 class Isaiah Spiller has been in the middle of rumors about his interest in his father's alma mater, Texas A&M since the Aggies hired Jimbo Fisher. Just before his strong performance at the Rivals 3Stripe Camp he spoke with SCOOPHD about the rumors along with the current state of his recruitment. Could one other Big 12 program also have his interest?