If you were hoping for some sort of definitive answer from the spring game regarding Oklahoma’s starting quarterback for the 2018 season, well, just give it time.

Nothing from Saturday’s scrimmage gives an indication whether Kyler Murray or Austin Kendall will be the one making the calls. Whether the windy conditions played a role or the fact there just isn’t any legit separation, this contest will continue into the summer.

“It’s neck-and-neck right now without a doubt,” said head coach Lincoln Riley following the game.

Kendall was 11-of-18 passing for 134 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Murray connected on 11-of-21 throws for 85 yards.

When spring started, it looked as though Murray had become the guy. Sources sounded confident with the Murray was throwing the ball and commanding the team.

Kendall needed a little time as it turns out. As spring progressed, the redshirt sophomore from North Carolina became increasingly comfortable.

You could sense that, at times, Saturday afternoon.

“Getting back used to running the offense with the ones – it was a little bit of a struggle, but I think I’ve really settled in pretty good now,” Kendall said.

Although Murray is obviously the name everyone mentions as the dual-threat, he only held a 35-32 rushing-yard advantage Saturday.

Murray has the wow factor as a runner, but Kendall made some plays moving out of the pocket and knowing what he has to do. All eyes will always be on Murray, but Kendall is someone who will have to be accounted for as well.

With spring checked off, now the attention turns toward the summer. If there’s one thing either guy could have learned from former quarterback Baker Mayfield, it’s that summer can be just as vital in the development of team chemistry as anything else.

“Just continue to grow,” Riley said. “We’re gonna have a ton of great film to go back through spring and evaluate what we’ve done well, what we need to do better. I think they’re continuing to learn about our personnel.

“We’ll continue to narrow down the personnel for them, which makes it easier. So, yeah. It’s a process. We’re just kind of in the middle of it right now. I like what they’re doing. I like where they’re at, but we absolutely gotta get better.”

The elephant in the room continues to be the baseball element when it comes to Murray. A non-factor for the Sooners outside of being a fast runner in 2017, Murray has shown why he was such a sought- after prospect on the diamond coming out of high school, too.

Entering Sunday’s finale vs. Texas, Murray was hitting .280 with five home runs and a team-leading five stolen bases.

That factor is not lost on Riley.

“We've had some discussions on that,” Riley said. “We're open and honest with each other about that and I'm comfortable about where we're at with it.”

It’s a different spot for the Sooners, who certainly didn’t have to worry at all about the quarterback position the last three seasons. Spring games aren’t everything as Mayfield struggled last year and all he did was win the Heisman Trophy.

So Saturday was just another part of the puzzle that still has plenty more pieces to go. It’ll be a process, and they understand that.

“I mean, obviously if someone could be named a starter right now they’d be really happy about it,” Kendall said. “I’m sure Kyler can say the same thing. I don’t think that’s the case. We’re both out here and doing really well. Like I said, we both have things we need to improve on. It’s up to coach Riley.”