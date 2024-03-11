Big 12 softball opened league play this past weekend and provided plenty of answers about who might be Oklahoma's top competition in the 2024 conference race. The Sooners bounced back from their first loss of the 2024 season in a big way, sweeping Iowa State and scoring nearly 30 runs in the series. While the Cyclones are likely a bottom-three team in the Big 12 this year, it was still a good showing from an offense that has yet to hit its stride. The rest of the conference matchups were very competitive, as OU was actually the only squad remaining with an unblemished conference record. Here's a look at how each team's weekend went.

Oklahoma def. Iowa State, 3-0

Takeaway: Cydney Sanders Sparks Sooner Scoring Machine Oklahoma's offense hasn't been stagnant by any means in 2024, but it also hasn't been operating at the near-nuclear level that we've grown used to over the past several seasons either. This week, the scoreboard started lighting up again, and much of the credit for that goes to junior 1B, Cydney Sanders. Batting a respectable .324 coming into the weekend, Sanders went 4-of-5 (.800) at the plate with four home runs and nine RBI against Iowa State. OU's offense is coming off its best weekend performance of the year so far, scoring double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season.



Texas def. Houston, 2-1

Takeaway: Longhorns Feel the Pressure of Being No. 1 In the ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 that followed Oklahoma's first loss in over a calendar year, Texas earned the No. 1 spot by exactly one vote. Then, the Longhorns proceeded to put together a one-game winning streak (70 shy of the record) before dropping their Big 12 opener against Houston. The Longhorns rallied to win the series over UH but allowed 20 to the Cougars 7th-ranked offense in the process. Texas still boasts the fifth-best ERA in the country (1.22), but it's fair to wonder if that will hold up with scoring offenses like Oklahoma (4th), BYU (9th), Texas Tech (14th), and Oklahoma State (19th) still on the docket.

Oklahoma State def. Baylor, 2-1

Takeaway: The Big 12's Second-Tier is Top Shelf Oklahoma State's series victory over Baylor was hard-fought, gritty, and grueling, as there were just 12 total runs scored in the series: seven for the Cowgirls and five for the Bears. Friday night's matchup needed eight innings to be decided, with the Pokes bringing three runs across in the final frame to outlast Baylor 4-1. After that, the teams split Saturday and Sunday contests with one-run margins in each game. Oklahoma State has looked like one of the best five teams in the country to this point, while Baylor has an argument to be in the Top 10 themselves, especially with the schedule they've played to this point in the year. While it looks like Oklahoma and Texas out front, the league's top contenders just behind them are as good as any conference in America right now.

Texas Tech def. BYU, 2-1

Takeaway: Big 12 Softball > WCC Softball This takeaway is a bit tongue-in-cheek, but there's also some merit in what Texas Tech did in Provo (Utah) over the weekend. BYU has had incredible success under Gordon Eakin (22nd season) and has won 14 conference titles under his tutelage, including 11 straight conference titles spanning four conferences from 2009 to 2019. However, the Cougars' step up in competition brings quite a learning curve along with it. Texas Tech walked onto Gail Miller Field and scored 33 runs over three games, including a 15-0 drumming of BYU on Friday afternoon. Texas Tech's series victory was also just BYU's third series loss at home dating back to 2014. With Oklahoma State, Houston, and Baylor all set to make trips to Provo this year, that number could double in the span of a couple of months. Meanwhile, Texas Tech's offense has become something to monitor, as the Red Raiders have really picked up the pace offensively in Craig Snider's second season.

UCF def. Kansas, 2-1

Takeaway: UCF Hangs On, but KU Hangs Tough Like BYU, but to a lesser extent, UCF is adjusting to life in a conference with teams that have as much or more talent than they do. The Knights opened Big 12 play with a series victory over Kansas, but it wasn't easy sledding against a Jayhawks team that had won 10 in a row coming into the weekend. UCF waltzed to a 7-1 victory in Game 1, but the momentum swung in KU's favor after that. The home team needed eight innings to escape with a 3-2 win on Saturday, and Sunday's game went to the Jayhawks in a 1-0 pitcher's duel. Kansas pitcher Kasey Hamilton went a full 7.0 IP in Sunday's victory, allowing just four hits and recording her Big 12-leading fifth shutout of the year.