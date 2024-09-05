(Editor's note: This addition to OU Insider VIP is in Year 3 and is set to be the best series yet! Each week I put a bow on the previous game then transition to the upcoming game. This edition is only meal-prep since it is the season opener! Per usual, there will be “bold predictions” at the bottom and I implore you to add your own in the message board replies. Each year the comments immediate ask “Where are the recipes, Grill Boy??”. Well, this year I am giving you just that! Each week I will be filming a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a dish that coordinates with the opponent for that week. This will live on the OUInsider YouTube Channel).

TEMPLE REVIEW

1. It wouldn’t be an honest article if I didn’t start with the offensive line. What we saw in The Palace on Friday night will get you beat in the SEC. The good news? I think that there is a snowball’s chance in hell of that being the lineup we roll into the Tennessee matchup on September 21st. The main concern for me is the health of that room. It currently resembles the bench at the end of the first half with the Tune Squad took on the MonStars. It was bad, but with some healing, it should get dramatically better. 2. In last week’s article we discussed the Temple quarterback situation, most notably Head Coach Stan Drayton’s refusal to name a starting quarterback to the media. When you do not name a quarterback to the media, that means the opposition does not know who the starter will be, either. None of that mattered as just as I predicted, Forrest Brock got the start, and just as I predicted, he stood no chance against Oklahoma’s defense. Brock completed less than half of his passes, threw two interceptions, and finished with a seemingly impossible QBR of 7. Seven. Siete. The QBR scale goes to 100. For painful reference, Davis Beville had a QBR of 10.7 against Texas in 2022. 3. When Coach Drayton was asked about Oklahoma’s defense, he replied, “I mean, it’s Oklahoma right? They’re a good defense, their front was solid, they had some real interior guys in there that were pushing the pocket in pass situations and they forced some TFL’s in the run situation. I think our guys got to fundamentally be a lot more sound when they play against that style of defense, that quality of talent on the defensive line. Give credit to Oklahoma, that was a stout defense.” Stan Drayton was then asked about the difference between this current Oklahoma defense compared to the Oklahoma defenses he coached against while he was at Texas (2017-2021) “Man, those old defenses were hot garbage” - I’m kidding. He didn’t say that. He answered, “The one thing I will say is they’re not making a lot of mistakes out there. He’s moving them around a lot. There’s twist game that’s happening every play. He’s getting into different fronts. He’s pretty multiple with is calls. We’re seeing Bear, we’re seeing 4-Down, we’re seeing pressure from field and boundary. I think he’s doing what he has to do to fit his skill set and it definitely worked tonight.” Zac Alley is about to have a ton of fun with the most talented and experienced group he’s ever coached. 4. You know what else will take some getting used to? Seeing long field goals split the uprights. Now, before I get jumped in here, I realize it was just one game. I realize that kickers can lose confidence if they have a bad hair day or get a pimple and all of a sudden it looks like Kickin’ for Chicken out there. I realize ALL of that. But I’m hearing a lot of “Well, lets see how he kicks with the pressure on!”. Let me offer up something for consideration. Imagine you transfer to a new place. You know the fanbase sees you as their placekick savior. You get listed with an OR next to your name on the depth chart. You’re told its still a competition but you get the first crack. Then, with 83,000+ holding their breath as you trot out to midfield, you’re basically given the options of “make this fifty yard kick and be a hero” or “miss it and likely ride the bench”. I would argue that attempt had PLENTY of pressure. No, it wasn’t to win the game, but there were many other factors that could rattle a lesser man. 5. Last week I discussed how a Jackson Arnold Oklahoma Offense were more suited to push the ball downfield than last year Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma offense. I still believe that to by the case, even if we didn’t get to see it in Week 1. I think some people have to get around to the idea that it is a GOOD thing that Brent doesn’t want to show all of his cards. Last year I feel like the fans bullied Jeff Lebby into airing it out against Tulsa after starting the season with a peculiar lack of bombs. Let them put a bunch of situational routes on tape and maybe throw off some opponents down the road. If Tennessee says “on 90% of their third and mediums this year they’ve gone to the field side with a curl” then they’re more likely to shade to that. Let them play games with future opponents. For what its worth, Jackson went 1/3 on passes that traveled more than 20 yards through the air and that includes a perfect ball that went through JJ Hester’s hands. I’ll take 50% on deep shots for Jackson’s first year as a starter.

HOUSTON MEAL PREP

1. I started the Temple Review with the offensive line, so I’m going to start the Meal Prep with the offensive line. I think things could get worse before they get better. What we saw was a result of injuries nearly across the entire offensive line. Taylor, Hickman, Everett, and Hatchett were (or are) banged up. I think Venables, Littrell, and Bedenbaugh look at the schedule, and don’t rush along Hickman or Everett. You absolutely need one of those two, ideally Hickman, if you want a chance against Tennessee’s defensive line. I know that’s not what anybody wants to hear, but I would absolutely rest everyone we can ahead of Tennessee, even if that ends up putting a guy like Josh Aisosa (323lbs) or a banged up Bates against Houston this weekend. I think that is the smart thing to do. It’s a long season. Also, Brent Venables says Jake Taylor will be back this week, which means the right tackle position will be immediately upgraded. My ideal offensive line by the time the Volunteers come to town would likely be one of these two: Sexton/Ozaeta/Hickman/Nwaiwu/Taylor Sexton/EPL/Hickman/Nwaiwu/Taylor My guess at his week’s offensive line is one of these two: Tarquin/Sexton/Bates/Nwaiwu/Taylor Tarquin/Sexton/Aisosa/Nwaiwu/Taylor 2. In his Oklahoma press conference, Houston Head Coach Willie Fritz sounds just like Joe Biden. I know that doesn’t have any impact on the game. But I had to watch instead of listen because its distractingly similar. He was asked what stood out about Oklahoma. He immediately went to the turnovers. “What was the final score, 52-3? Was that what it was? You’re going to win games 52-3 when you’re plus six!” 3. If Houston is going to put up a fight against the Sooners, fourth year quarterback Donovan Smith is going to have to be better than he was against UNLV. He completed only 50% of his passes, failed to find the end zone, and threw two interceptions. Smith played against the Lincoln Riley-led Sooners back in 2021 when he was a freshman at Texas Tech and earned the loss with a forgettable day under center. He missed the following year’s game due to injury and then transferred to Houston after the completion of the 2022 season. It wouldn’t shock me to see Smith pulled if he turns the ball over early. Sophomore QB Ui Ale entered the game late against UNLV and went 7 for 8 to get Houston their only touchdown of the day. HIs entire first name is: UIOLEVANUSEAULAOLEOLO So I really want Toby or Teddy to try and pronounce that live on air. 4. Smith and Fritz aren’t the only familiar faces Sooner fans will be seeing on Saturday. Former Sooner Jamal Morris might be Houston’s best defender. He is the only defender that was discussed in the pregame presser and his head coach loves him. He lines up in the box, in the slot, and on the line. Morris spent the 2019-2021 seasons in Norman before transferring to Houston. Against the Rebels he led the Cougars in tackles while tacking on a TFL for good measure. He’ll join Woodi Washington as the only members of the infamous 2019 Oklahoma recruiting class that will play in this week’s matchup. Also on the Cougar defense is former Sooner and two-time Scout Teams Special Teams Player of the Week Latrell McCutchin Sr.. 5. According to the official game primer, 25 of the 78 players on OU’s Week 2 depth chart are freshmen. That includes 18 true freshmen and 7 redshirts. Last week we saw Jayden Jackson start, Jaydan Hardy intercept a pass, and Michael Boganowski try and detonate a pile of six players. Taylor Tatum’s performance raised eyebrows and some already want him to start. Michael Hawkins was a holding penalty away from inspiring some future chants from the student section. The youth movement is real around Norman, Oklahoma. Remember when Brent said if he could go back his first year and make any changes that he would play more young guys? I think he’s making sure to never have to say that again.



HOUSTON SCORE PREDICTION

(Each week we’ll see if anyone can nail the exact score. If you do, I’ll try and get Parker to send you some men's skincare product or something. I have not discussed this with him, but I can at least try!) WE MADE COOKIN’ WITH GRILL BOY HISTORY! @Chiefgelanta is the first person to ever nail the EXACT score! He said 51-3! See @ParkerThune for your prize (it could be a high five) My prediction: OU 34, Houston 7

BOLD PREDICTIONS