1. Last week I opened with a bit of frustration about Jeff Lebby and his need to look like the smartest man in the room. As the emotions have settled, I’m actually more frustrated about boneheaded execution than I am about Lebby. We’ve turned the ball over three times twice this year. Those games represent our two losses. Now, against Kansas we can put some blame on coaching since Jalil Farooq shouldn’t be running between the tackles and Marcus Stripling shouldn’t be catching kickoffs. But in Bedlam? It wasn’t a case of players being put in the wrong positions to succeed. It was the players doing it to themselves. Dillon Gabriel and Jovantae Barnes seemingly line up offset, causing direct snap confusion that ends up as a fumble. That clearly was not the call, just a screw up in alignment. The snap that hit Dillon low and ended up in Poke custody? Not on the coaches. The deep ball that was intercepted? We wanted aggressive play calling, but Dillon had better options on that play. While it is fair to bemoan the officials, I would put turnovers at the top of the list when ranking reasons Oklahoma lost on Saturday.

2. With that being said, I do think Lebby showed some all-too-familiar lack of feel for the game. Brent Venables mentioned that he thought the offense had trouble finding a rhythm. Now, part of this can be contributed to one of the five(!) times that Cowboy defenders hit the deck after OU was gaining steam with tempo. But part of it is Lebby’s play calling. I have a theory, at aligns a bit with last weeks’ theory. I think Jeff is the Eric Bieniemy of College Football from strictly a football perspective. Eric was the offensive coordinator for one of the greatest offensive runs in the sport’s history. When asked about why he hadn’t gotten the nod for a head coaching gig, personal issues aside, many said it was because it's Andy Reid calling the offense. When asked, Andy would heap praise on Bieniemy and say how important he was to collaborative design of the offense throughout the week, but we all knew Andy was the one actually calling the plays. Art Briles, Lane Kiffin, and Josh Heupel all called the plays while Lebby collaborated in design and scheme. All of those head coaches had/have a great feel for the rhythm of the game. This is the first time in his career the offense is entirely Jeff Lebby’s, and I think he’s simply trying to find his way as a play caller. His design isn’t in question, but his situational feel is what is lacking. The question is whether he’s willing to grow and learn, or if he’ll show the same stubbornness that he’s shown so far in his interviews. For OU’s sake, I sure hope that its the former.

3. This may be unpopular, but I thought Oklahoma’s defense did a good job against Ollie Gordon. In the previous five conference games, Gordon had not averaged less than 5.8 yards per carry. He was coming off back to back weeks where he bested 9.6 yards per carry. In games where he carried the ball more than 10 times, this was by far his worst outing, despite carrying the ball a career high 33 times. When looking for silver linings in a game that ripped many Sooner hearts out, holding the nation’s leading rusher to his worst game is certainly the shiniest. Add to the fact that the redshirt freshmen duo Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie were your primary linebackers to achieve that task, and it might give you a glimpse into what the middle of this defense could look like in a couple years. This game will have a lot of “what ifs” and I’m not sure any will be larger than “what if Danny Stutsman played?” because the Sooner defense would’ve been even saltier against the phenomenal Gordon.

4. For the second straight week, we had a running back rush for over 100 yards. This week, Gavin Sawchuk got to show off his elite speed when he galloped 64 yards to the end zone for the first Oklahoma score of the game. If there is any gripe, it would probably be that he probably should’ve got more than 13 carries. Those 13 carries are tied for the least amount of carries that the most active running back in a game has received this season. It is the least number of carries during conference play for a team-leading ball carrier. What was interesting is that it felt a little like prime Lincoln Riley approach in the second half when it came to the distribution of carries. Let the fast, shiftier back wear everyone down in the first half, then let your thumper come and grind out first downs against a battered defense. Tawee Walker entered and averaged a beefy 7.4 yards per carry, which included a 23-yard touchdown run. But alas, Walker only received eight carries despite the success on the ground. We have three games left in the season and this offense still lacks identity.

5. Turnovers trashed what was actually a pretty good day for Gabriel. He completed 70% of his passes for 344 yards and a touchdown. He added another score on the ground but I really thought he could’ve done more with his feet in this one. He had three receivers go over 90 yards. Drake Stoops is in his sixth year and just had double-digit receptions and triple-digit receiving yards for the first time in his career. The true “program guy” left it all out on the field in his last bedlam. Stoops finished with 12 catches, 134 yards, a touchdown, and one of the most criminal no-calls in the sport’s history. Some have said the season’s goals are out the window so we should turn the keys over to Jackson Arnold at this point, but Drake’s post-practice interview showed that they still feel like they have a lot to play for this season. In my opinion, prioritizing Jackson Arnold’s development over the last three games of this season would nuke the locker room. What do you all think?