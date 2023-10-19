Let's discuss the Sooners' win over Texas, preview the Central Florida game and make some bold predictions:

Review

1. “We should go 5-0 with this schedule, but I won’t be impressed unless we beat Texas” was a common sentiment when the schedule dropped. Admittedly, it was an extremely fair and understandable approach to take. Most fans swayed between defensive pessimism and cautious optimism going into this matchup, and only the most stubborn and/or disciplined will be able to remain that way after what we saw. From Dillon Gabriel’s legacy-cementing drive, to the kind of defensive goal line stand we hadn’t seen in decades, this game paid off the optimists with the standout highs, while special teams blunders and passing game busts leave the coaches PLENTY to clean up. Knowing the team left a ton of meat on the bone gives me confidence moving forward, but the question will be whether Texas’s ego allows them to admit that we didn’t have to play really well to beat them. Time will tell. 2. THAT DRIVE! As the offense struggled to get the run game going outside of Dillon’s designed runs and top wideout Andrel Anthony sidelined with what we now know to be a season-ending injury, I wouldn’t blame fans for lacking supreme confidence with 1:17 on the clock. But there is a reason they practice two-minute drills. Brent Venables even said that drive is “what we do on Wednesdays” when recalling how the drive laid out perfectly with how Texas chose to defend it. Gabriel will forever be a Red River Rivalry legend, and now with him vaulted into the Heisman conversation (second-best odds), he has an outside opportunity to see his statue unveiled at a Spring Game one day. Amazing what a moment can do. 3. THAT STAND! Texas racked up over 500 yards of offense, so I know some will question whether the defense actually had a good day. But when you factor in three forced turnovers, five sacks and 10 tackles for loss, the defense can, at a minimum, be characterized as “opportunistic." But no feat was more impressive than the goal-line stand. I was sitting next to a Texas beat writer in the press box when we saw Byron Murphy Jr. (308lbs) and T’Vondre Sweat (362lbs) go from DT to FB and line up in the backfield. I asked if that’s who I thought it was, and he replied, "Yes, nobody has stopped this all year." Well, imagine his shock when the slim Kip Lewis blew it up. Then when Dasan McCullough stonewalled a guy who had a hundred-pound advantage on the next play, the writer was speechless. After a third jumbo attempt was stymied he said, “Try something different!” That moment will always resonate with me. An offensive line littered with five-star talent, nearly 700 pounds of lead blocking and a RB that some have on their midseason All-American list was utterly useless against the Sooner defensive front. 4. Texas fans like to share a photo from the 2021 Red River Shootout of Bijan Robinson sending true freshman Billy Bowman Jr. head over heels with a brutal stiff arm. Part of the reason Longhorn fans like to rub that in is because Billy Bowman Jr. was once committed to the Texas Longhorns. Many forget that Billy decommitted from Texas three days before the 2020 Red River Shootout, only to commit to Oklahoma roughly three weeks later. All of that must have made this game extra sweet for Billy. He used precise physicality to cleanly blow up big JT Sanders, a former teammate of Bowman Jr.’s, for a red-zone interception. He went largely “mano a mano” against Texas’s best player on the fourth and final attempt to cross the goal line from the one-yard line. In the red zone, it comes down to who wants it more and who can go whip the person across from them. Billy whipped future first-round pick Xavier Worthy and after missing last year’s game due to injury, cemented his own legacy in this historic game. 5. Can we be okay with Tawee Walker as RB1 yet? Through six games he leads all running backs in yards, yards per carry*, rushing touchdowns, receiving yards, yards per catch and still has the longest run of the season out of that room. Walker can also pass block effectively. He made truly impactful plays against Texas. He scored two touchdowns on the ground, but also made two sneakier big plays that stood out to me. With about a minute left in the first half, he caught a check down from Dillon Gabriel with four Longhorn defenders between him and the line to gain. He made a move, spun out of a gang tackle with one Horn hanging from his waist, and sprung himself with a stiff arm in order to pick up the first down and get out of bounds. The other big play came after the goal-line stand. Oklahoma had the ball inside their own one-yard line surrounded by deafening Longhorn fans. They’d already had a punt blocked for a touchdown and were struggling to run it so this felt incredibly dangerous at the time. Then Tawee Walker ripped off a tough 12-yard run for a first down and some much needed space. We keep saying we need Barnes and Sawchuk to come along if we want to win big games. Well, Tawee just played a big role in winning a big game, so I’m not so sure. *Kalib Hicks technically leads backs in YPC by a smidge, but I didn’t count backs who will likely redshirt.

Meal prep

1. We’ve made the proverbial turn, loaded our cart up with beers and maybe even had a quick sandwich to tide us over. The back half feels much different than the first half did. The first half had some clear pushovers, but also featured the toughest opponent of the season. The back half has a couple teams really hoping their QB gets healthy to give them a shot at Oklahoma. Well, Central Florida got their wish as starter John Rhys Plumlee is back under center for the Golden Knights. The senior out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi is in his second year at UCF after three with the Ole Miss Rebels. He also starts for the Golden Knight baseball team and is one heck of an athlete. He’s got a strong arm and can run effectively. He’s picking up an impressive 8.6 yards per carry this season on 19 carries. What concerns me if I’m Gus Malzahn is his inability to take care of the football at a high level. Plumlee has only played two full games this season and Kent State and Boise State were each able to pick him off twice. Needless to say the team with the nation’s second-most interceptions isn’t exactly what he wants to see on Saturday, especially considering Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner and Kani Walker are all back and healthy. 2. UCF will bring the nation’s 121st-ranked rushing defense into town on Saturday. They’re giving up over 197 yards on the ground to what hasn’t been a schedule full of Doak Walker Award finalists. The golden lining for the Knights is that they also get back redshirt senior DT Ricky Barber from injury on Saturday. Barber is the best player on their defense and will do what he can to fix the rushing struggles. Barber had been dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the Kansas game entirely while limiting him in the games prior. With Barber out last week, the Jayhawks rushed for an insane 399 yards in a rout. 3. Whether it was hype video thrills, NIL booms, or national media tours for Danny Stutsman, many untrained eyes are expecting the Sooners to have a let down game here. The social media world feels that Oklahoma is treating the win over Texas like they won a championship. The term “Super Bowl” has been thrown around from coast to coast about the celebration. Those that have paid attention to the words of Brent Venables since that game have noticed that there is likely little reason to expect a let down. Those that have paid attention for longer than that have noticed there there is even LESS reason to expect a let down. Since the start of 1999, which was Bob Stoops’s first season, Oklahoma is 23-1 in their games immediately following the Texas game. The only defeat came in 2014 against Kansas State at home by a final score of 31-30. In those 23 wins, OU outscored its opponents by 587 points (average of 25.5 points). Also, its not like Oklahoma scheduled Mercer each week after Texas. Eight of those wins came over ranked opponents including two top ten wins. 4. Dillon Gabriel is currently tied with JJ McCarthy for the second-best Heisman odds at BetMGM behind Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr.. I think this is stat-padding season for Lebby and the offense. The conversation around the program since before the season started was that this is Jackson Arnold’s team after this year. Brent Venables even called him the “future face of the program”. It’s always in the team’s best interest for the quarterback to put up big-time numbers as long as it doesn’t put the outcome at risk, but I think driving Dillon Gabriel’s stock as high as possible before the draft process is in everyone’s best interest. Max Duggan played his way into the NFL draft last year. I spoke to one NFL Draft analyst who says Dillon is a “poor man’s Tua (Tagovailoa)" and has him pegged in the fourth or fifth round. So a sneaky benefit of pumping Dillon’s numbers up and getting him to New York for a shot at a statue in Heisman Park is that his stock will never be higher. He has some injury history, he has already been in college for a while, and he’d come back to play a schedule of SEC defenses. I think it's the cleanest exit for both parties, because if a Heisman finalist returns to campus, how do you move to Jackson Arnold? Some tough conversations may be upcoming. 5. Ethan Downs has been an odd target of some criticism from a small sect of Sooner fans. He was the lone Sooner that earned All-Big 12 honors after that disaster of a 2022 season. With a litany of defensive lineman added in the portal it is easy to get excited about the new shiny toys, but after a dominant Texas performance it’s clear that Ethan’s upside is still big time. I’d bet if I took everyone’s search engines away they wouldn’t guess that Ethan is leading the team in sacks and has the second-most tackles for loss. Look for him to have another big game against the Golden Knights. I expect him and the pass rush to force some of those signature back foot throws that end up in the hands of the secondary. As long as they feed him whatever they did before Texas, he could make a late run to another All-Big 12 selection.

Score prediction

Each week we’ll see if anyone can nail the exact score. If you do, I’ll try and get Parker to send you a can of Olipop or something. (I have not discussed this with him, but I can at least try!) None hit the OU-TX score, but folks are getting MUCH closer, so off we go! My prediction: OU 45 Central Florida 17

Bold predictions