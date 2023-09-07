In this new addition to OUInsider, I put a bow on the previous game then transition to the upcoming game. Since it is Week 2, we will discuss Arkansas State, preview Southern Methodist, and make some bold predictions.

Review

1. We opened last week’s discussion with how much turnover Arkansas State had seen, and last Saturday, we saw the negatives of roster turnover. Quarterback JT Shrout and his receiving corps made an absolute mess of the passing game, despite Oklahoma defensive backs giving them some opportunities to make plays. Shrout completed merely 46% of his passes for a total of 148 yards. Those type of numbers earned him a putrid 35.8 QBR. I don’t consider QBR the best metric with which to judge QB play but any metric you find will paint the same picture of this performance. On Arkansas State’s first drive of the game, Shrout (who didn’t join the Red Wolves until the summer) missed a short swing pass to the running back on the high side, then overthrew a receiver on third down. During their second drive, Shrout attempted a pass into the flat to a wide open receiver, and it fell to Jason Faires’s pristine grass after glancing off his hands. 2. If the first quarter showed us anything, it’s that this may be the Drake Stoops and Andrel Anthony show in the passing game. On the KREF airwaves I took “the field” over Jalil Farooq as our leading receiver for 2023, and I feel even more comfortable after Week 1. I do think he will be a valuable weapon, but Lebby’s continued efforts to get him the ball behind the line of scrimmage suggests to me that others might be better at simply getting open downfield. He also accounted for Gabriel’s first incompletion of the year with a would-be touchdown that hit him in the hands. With all of that being said, it's still absolute hell to bring Farooq down once he gets a bit of momentum, so I think he will be a large part of the offense. 3. A third-and-long play by redshirt-senior Jordan Kelley on Arkansas State’s third drive gave me a peek into why this staff feels good about their interior defensive line. Kelley, who many have cast aside in favor of fresh faces like Da’Jon Terry and Jonah Laulu, evaded the right tackle, then fought through a blocking right guard to corral running back Zak Wallace. Last year I’m not sure Jordan gets all of the way across the formation to make that play for a TFL. I like looking at guys like Woodi Washington and Jordan Kelley, who played under the previous staff, to get a good feel for the developmental strides made under this staff. 4. Last week I wrote about how good Arkansas State felt about their secondary depth. On paper, it is the deepest and most talented part of their roster. That led me to say this: “A combination of Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold should have no problem working against this secondary, but look for Oklahoma to put up a simply gaudy rushing total.” Well, I was wrong, but I should have seen that coming. Arkansas State trusted their secondary SO much, that they sold out to stop the run with their front seven and often brought both safeties down. This kept Oklahoma’s talented backs under five yards per carry on the day, but it left their corners on islands. Oklahoma identified this on the first drive. They started run, bubble screen, run, and then it became clear that Arkansas State was going to crowd the line of scrimmage. Dillon then dropped a dime of a deep ball to Anthony as he beat his one-on-one coverage with no safety help. Arkansas State was going to live or die by counting on their corners to win one-on-one matchups. Dillon and Jackson made them pay to the tune of 422 yards while completing a combined 30 of their 33 attempts. 5. Last week I wrote “Among the bevy of transfers added by Butch Jones, none may be more important than former UT Martin running back Zak Wallace.” Well it’s bad news for Butch when that important piece is held to ten yards on a team-leading seven carries. Wallace even had a nine-yard run Saturday, meaning his six other carries mustered a singular yard. Zak was playing in his 34th career game and In games where he has had seven carries or more, this was the lowest yardage output of his career. No one will mistake Zak Wallace for Bijan Robinson, but stonewalling a running back coming off a 1,000+ yard season is a credit to the defense.

Meal prep

Last week, we saw a team that added a bunch of transfers but had very little depth. This week, we’ll see an SMU team that added a bunch of TALENTED transfers,and has very little depth. Over the last two cycles, the Ponies have added 43 transfers. Some of the names you’ll most certainly recognize. Former Miami RB Jaylan Knighton and former Texas A&M RB LJ Johnson join a running back room that already includes former Alabama RB Camar Wheaton. Wheaton was suspended for week one for missing class, so we’ll see how much run he gets this weekend. They brought transfers in by the bunch, with six coming from Miami with former Hurricane OC turned Pony head coach Rhett Lashlee. They’ve brought in six transfers from Texas in the last two cycles, as well. OU fans will remember Kori Roberson, who reunites with former Sooner DL Coach Calvin Thibodeaux. They’ll also remember WR Jordan Hudson, who once upon a time was committed to the Sooners. Hudson got the SMU scoring kicked off against Louisiana Tech last week by shoving the defender to the ground in order to secure his 60-yard touchdown reception. Even the commentators couldn’t believe offensive pass interference wasn’t called. 2. The skill position transfers will get all of the headlines, but this team goes as Preston Stone goes. The first thing you need to know about Stone is that he grew up idolizing Johnny Manziel. Okay, maybe that doesn’t matter but isn’t it a bit on the nose with a SMU quarterback? The thing that DOES matter is that Stone is the highest-ranked recruit in the modern era for Southern Methodist. This is a program that has only landed four blue-chip recruits in the modern era, so that may not say much, but the kid is certainly talented. He won two state championships at Parish Episcopal in Dallas, and was the jewel of SMU’s 2021 recruiting class. After sitting behind former Sooner Tanner Mordecai for two seasons, the reigns are finally his. He’s 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and isn’t afraid to keep it on zone reads, so the Oklahoma defense will need to remain disciplined. 3. Head Coach Rhett Lashlee certainly eased Stone into his first start of the year. Their first possession would definitely fool you into thinking Lashlee doesn’t run a power spread/air raid offense. They ran the ball, “push passed” or threw behind the line of scrimmage on their first seven plays. On their eighth and last play of the drive, SMU faced a 3rd and 19. Stone airmailed a ball into double coverage that should have been intercepted. Billy Bowman salivated when he saw that one on film, I’m sure. Washington, Gentry Williams and everybody else in this secondary should have another good day watching some of these throws. SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods says Oklahoma has “elite-level, elite-caliber corners”, which is something we haven’t heard in a minute. I had already mentioned before that Hudson push-off that accounted for more than 25% of Stone’s passing total. I counted three “push passes” in the first quarter alone which inflates his completion percentage. His final stat line is a bit of fool’s gold. 4. Louisiana Tech is not a good football team. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is in his second season after a 3-9 campaign last year. Hank Bachmeier, a Boise State transfer, put up one of the worst QB performances in the country behind a bad offensive line. His QBR for the game was an impossibly low 14.8. All of that being said, Louisiana Tech won the second half against SMU 14-7. Stone played the second half so this wasn’t a “pull the starters” situation across the board. SMU simply lacks the depth to be able to run their extremely up-tempo offense for four quarters. Doe that sound familiar? The Ponies could find themselves with a 2022 Oklahoma problem in this game if the 2023 Sooners can get some early stops on Saturday. I think OU’s added competitive depth will be too much for the thin Ponies to handle. 5. It really feels like Oklahoma is going to work Southern Methodist in the trenches. In media availability this week, SMU Offensive Coordinator Casey Woods admitted that the offense lacked intensity after the student section went home and they built a big lead. It didn’t feel like Oklahoma lacked intensity despite being up by far more than SMU ever was, and I feel like that speaks to leadership and pride. He also said, “It's going to be as hard to run on this team this weekend as anybody we’re going to play this entire season, so we’re going to have to buckle our chinstraps for this one.” As far as the SMU defensive line is concerned, it was tough to judge watching their Week 1 game, as Louisiana Tech’s offensive line is awful, but they lack the big time talent or size to instill too much fear into Jeff Lebby. According to SMU’s official roster, they have one defensive lineman on the roster that is north of 300 pounds. That would be grad-transfer nose tackle Jordan Miller at 307.

SMU score prediction

Each week we’ll see if anyone can nail the exact score. If you do, I’ll try and get Parker to send you a can of Olipop or something. (I have not discussed this with him, but I can at least try!) None hit the Arkansas State prediction, so off we go! My prediction: OU 48 Southern Methodist 17



Bold predictions