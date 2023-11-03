1. I was going to throw a clever joke up here to start, but Jeff Lebby wouldn’t let me. So I ran this one up here on a jet sweep instead. I have been one of Lebby’s biggest defenders, but not even the biggest sunshine pumper on this site can pull him out of the fire after that one. We all know that he had a bad day in the booth, but why? I have a theory: I think Lebby is worried that people don’t respect his intelligence, so he tries to show off his understanding of astrophysics when the problem at hand is as simple as “2+2”. Whether it be Baylor, Southeastern, UCF or Ole Miss, Lebby never had flat out better players than his opponents every week. I think at Oklahoma he’s having trouble adjusting to being able to just let his superior players go beat the opponent. Nic Anderson is going to be better than everyone that defends him. Throw it to him. Brenen Thompson is going to run by everyone that defends him. Send him deep. Jayden Gibson looks like Victor Wembanyama out there, give him a jump ball. Dillon Gabriel is one of the most prolific and experienced QB’s literally in NCAA history. Let him air it out. It feels like he’s often trying to prove that he really was the secret sauce behind all of those offensive minded head coaches he worked for like Lane Kiffin, Josh Heupel or Art Briles. In his postgame media availability, he referred to burning KU’s timeouts late and attempting to pin them deep was “the right thing to do” and blamed the players for not executing it. That tells me that my theory is at least somewhat correct. He just wants to be right and wants others to know it.

2. Do you know who coaches like he DOES have better players across the board than everyone? Brent Venables. The only problem is when you’re down Danny Stutsman, Gentry Williams, Peyton Bowen and others, the gap isn’t as wide as it usually is against other P5 teams. We are still in Year 2 of the Venables experience, and while "competitive depth" has been a hot term for months, the defense simply can’t lose what may be their best three players and not see a big drop-off. The talent and playmaking lost is one thing, but Stutsman gets that defense lined up and they have played fast this year because of his brain, not his feet. This became evident as the defense couldn’t get lined up correctly multiple times in the second half, most glaringly on the biggest fourth down of the game that could’ve sealed a Sooner victory. I don’t mind Brent coaching like this because he has over two decades of evidence and the horses are on the way. I’d rather a coach do that instead of try and prove that they’re smarter than everyone in the room.

3. Special teams remain a liability. OU simply got out-coached on this one as Kansas coaches identified Marcus Stripling as someone that has no business catching kickoffs. The pooch kickoff floated high, Marcus called a fair catch, and it went right through his hands and into the hands of the Jayhawks. I like Marcus Stripling. I really do. But do you know where I like him? On defense. This is more egregious to me than lining up a WR at RB to run up the middle. Need a big body to block? Cool. Get a TE in there to block just as they’ve done their whole career. Need someone with hands? Cool. Get a TE in there to block just as they’ve done their whole career. Hindsight is 20/20, but Kansas was licking their chops seeing that, and we delivered them a big juicy steak in return.

4. Last week on CWGB, I said “With the thin Kansas defensive line and the less-than-stellar linebacker play, I’m praying that Dillon shows off those legs again and racks up some easy yardage against a gettable Kansas defense.”. Despite not being allowed to air it out, Dillon still made his presence felt. Gabriel gained 64 yards on 14 carries for 4.6 yards per carry and THREE TOUCHDOWNS. Many times a ball carrier will have one long run to inflate that average, but if you take away Dillon’s longest run he still averages 4 YPC against a defense that knew a run was coming. On my favorite run of the day, he faked a handoff and fought through Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. at the 5-yard line, only to push through Kansas linebacker Rich Miller at the goal line for a touchdown. Side note, it was tough for me to hear “Kenny Logan” all game without thinking about Kenny Loggins.

5. If you’ve ever walked through snow after a couple of days of it sitting on the ground, you may feel how OU’s offense feels right now. You take a couple steps on what feels like solid footing, only to feel your foot drop through just as you gain confidence and trust. Just when you have a WR1 emerge? Injury. Just when you think you have your left guard solidified? Injury. Just when you think you have your right guard solidified? Injury. Just when you think you have your left tackle solidified? Injury. Just when you FINALLY have a running back having a huge game? Injury. I don’t think that Bill Bedenbaugh or DeMarco Murray want to be rotating like they have been, but instead they’ve been forced to by injuries. That has to be maddening when trying to develop a run game that relies on consistency and rhythm. So far, injuries have caused the offense to have about as much consistency and rhythm as a game of musical chairs.