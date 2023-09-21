Since it is Week 4, we will discuss Tulsa, preview Cincinnati, and make some bold predictions.



Review

1. In last week’s edition, we discussed Tulsa Head Coach Kevin Wilson’s approach to facing Oklahoma. His approach was rooted in his offensive line background. He only wanted to run things that the offensive line had a chance to block. Wilson’s priorities were to go into conference play healthy and continue to build the foundation in year one as the head man in the 918. Against Southern Methodist we saw a fumblerooski, a flea flicker and reverses, as Rhett Lashlee threw everything he could think of against Oklahoma’s defense. As a heavy underdog, Kevin Wilson decided against swinging for the fences at the risk of putting his defense and his team’s health in a bad spot going forward. We talked about Kevin Wilson’s desire to build the program, increase enrollment, and showcase the brand. He echoed that sentiment in the postgame. He spoke about having a bunch of recruits in town. He spoke about the sellout crowd and admitted that there was a lot of crimson in the stands. He reiterated that ultimately, if you want to fill those stands, you have to win games. Tulsa will be fun to watch in conference play and I’ll be going to as many of their games as I can on Thursdays. 2. After SMU’s Preston Stone attempted a multitude of throws off of his back foot, Oklahoma’s pressure was going to be something to keep an eye on against Tulsa. Oklahoma fans were reminded that no sacks ≠ no pressure as the Sooners again didn’t rack up a gaudy sack total but were forcing Tulsa quarterbacks into bad throws all afternoon. In the postgame press conference, Kevin Wilson said “after that first drive of the third quarter (OU) just tee’d off up front and controlled the line of scrimmage, pushed the pocket, and we threw some balls off our back foot. We ended up with five picks.” He added, “(Tulsa QB Roman Fuller) had a solid week, but as it went today, with their pressure, we needed Cardell’s feet.” Isaiah Coe, Marcus Stripling, PJ Adebawore, Jaren Kanak, and Danny Stutsman all had standout plays in a three-sack, 15-tackles for loss performance. 3. Last week, I said this: “How could a man who arrived with his favorite hashtag being #SCOREFROMFAR simply refuse to even attempt to score from far? - After typing all of that out, I’m convinced Lebby was told to be conservative (against SMU).” Well boy oh boy, did he dial them up from deep this week! #SCOREFROMFAR was alive and well. Dillon let it fly all afternoon. Gabriel completed 75% of his passes beyond 10 air yards for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns. I chalk this up to confidence. Whether it’s a Jayden Gibson “Moss”, an Andrel Anthony blow-by or a Nic Anderson “on-fire-NFL-Blitz-drag-defender-into-endzone” touchdown, Sooner receivers are making plays. Even Jalil Farooq is making a mess of defenders in the open field after a slow start to the season. Wide receiver was a question mark going into the season and Emmett Jones turned it into an exclamation point. 4. Oklahoma fans gained significant clarity with the wide receiver corps during the Tulsa game. But when it comes to the running backs Sooner fans might be even more confused than they were prior to the game. Lebby has mentioned “going with the hot hand” when it came to the running back distribution of carries. Well, after Tawee Walker ran for 117 yards on 21 carries against SMU, he must’ve dunked his hand into an ice bath. Before the Tulsa matchup, Walker was leading the Sooners in carries, yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns. Despite seeing ZERO carries against Tulsa, Walker is still leading the Sooners in those categories. So, either an intelligent Lebby doesn’t understand what “hot hand” means, or there’s something else at play. My theory? They know the run game will not reach its potential without Barnes and Sawchuk seeing the field and trusting their bodies completely, so Lebby and Murray are going to force the run game through them until they do. 5. I have lauded Jones for the development of the wide receiver room. We’re seeing a guy like Gibson make circus catch after circus catch after not being able to catch a cold last season. We’re seeing Anthony and Anderson turn heads at every opportunity. But someone who isn’t getting enough praise? Sooner cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. The good guys had five interceptions against Tulsa. Yes, only two of those came from Jay Valai’s corners, but those two were competitive, physical, textbook interceptions. Game captain Gentry Williams got the party started as he tracked a deep pass, got in position in front of the wideout, and watched the ball right into his hands. Later, Kendel Dolby stayed physical with his man on third-and-11 as he angled inside. As the 6’2 receiver broke to the sideline, Dolby was in his hip pocket before leaping front of the pass and catching it with both hands. OU is deeper at corner that they have been since….? A long time ago.

Meal prep

1. In his weekly press conference, Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield starts by talking about the accuracy of Gabriel’s deep ball, the horizontal and vertical threat, and the pace of the offense. After watching Cincinnati’s last game, Satterfield’s mention of getting lined up quickly seems obvious, as they struggled to do that against Miami (OH). Last season it felt like Oklahoma knew one speed: FAST. As the season trudged along it was that speed that eventually became one of the causes of a tired defense and late leads lost. Last season Oklahoma finished 6th in plays per game. This year? 37th. Lebby is using pace as a weapon as opposed to an identity and the result is a fresh defense loaded with even more depth. Look for Gabriel to take advantage of personnel and Cincinnati getting lined up slowly on Saturday. 2. In the same press conference, Satterfield had this to say about Oklahoma’s defense: "They like to pressure, they play a lot of different coverages on the back end, they run well, they have good size, so obviously a very good team.” In the presser, he talks about his familiarity with Gabriel and Brent Venables. During Satterfield’s four years at Louisville, his offenses averaged 33.3 points per game. In his three games against Venables' defenses, his offenses have averaged 16.6 points per game, which contributed heavily to his 0-3 record against Clemson as head coach. Satterfield’s calling card is offense, as he made his rise to the head coaching ranks by impressing as a quarterbacks coach and eventually an offensive coordinator. Look for him to use dual-threat journeyman quarterback Emory Jones in ways Oklahoma hasn’t seen this year, specifically in naked bootlegs, triple options, and other mobile quarterback-conducive designs. While impressing in the opener against Eastern Kentucky, Jones has been pedestrian at best through the air. In the last two games the former Gator and Sun-Devil has completed 60% of his passes for 195 yards per game. During those games he threw two touchdowns and three interceptions. 3. One of the few sore spots of this hot start has been the play of the interior offensive line, most specifically at left guard. Even though the line didn’t give up any sacks for the second time this season, Gabriel was officially pressured eight times. Looking back to the preseason, Lebby named all four offensive line starters except for the left guard position, so perhaps we should have seen this coming. This year felt like a “make it or break it” year for talented redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd. The third-year offensive lineman was a top-125 player and consensus four-star out of famed Duncanville HS, but his consistency hasn’t reached the level of his immense talent. In the Tulsa game, Byrd got banged up a bit and had to come out of the contest. But the Monday before the Tulsa game, Bill Bedenbaugh told talented freshman Cayden Green that he needed him at guard. I might be the biggest Bedenbaugh fan on the planet, but even I question whether he can see into the future, so Green’s move from tackle to guard was not made in response to any injury that Byrd suffered in the Tulsa game. Green is simply too talented to be the third left tackle, and he played solid in his first game at guard since the ninth grade. I expect Green to play significant snaps at left guard, and the 6’5 320-pound freshman might not give the spot back no matter the health of other options. The former top-100 recruit could be the first true freshman on the offensive side to be named a starter this season. Peyton Bowen already broke through for the class of 2023 as he started against Tulsa a week ago. 4. Last week against Miami (OH), Cincinnati snapped the ball 17 times inside the 10-yard line and in and only managed one touchdown. Satterfield attributed these failures to losing one-on-one matchups. He cited both the running backs and the quarterback having one on ones with a defender and not being able to win those matchups. The last thing the Bearcats want to see to try and cure those ails are Danny Stutsman and Dasan McCullough. Danny is playing at an All-American level through three games. He is leading the Big 12 in tackles and showed off the hands with a pick-six last week. McCullough is finally healthy enough to play and the timing is convenient as starting Cheetah Justin Harrington is out for the foreseeable future with an injury. McCullough has an opportunity to corral Jones from that position and show why he was a freshman All-American at Indiana. 5. Earlier I mentioned that Oklahoma had dropped to 37th nationally in plays per game. This is good news as our offense has been controlling the pace and our defense has been getting off the field on money downs. After watching the team start to struggle in Week 4 last year, you could see in both the stats and the eye test that the team was on the field for a ton of snaps and they were getting worn down. Oklahoma’s lack of depth was exposed. Fast forward to this year? Cincinnati ranks 5th nationally in snaps per game through what should have been the lightest part of their schedule. Emory Jones played 91 snaps against Miami (OH) and was hit regularly due to his style of play. Compare that to Dillon Gabriel who played a mere 51 snaps against Tulsa and played from a mostly clean pocket. Two weeks in a row Oklahoma’s depth has stretched the lead in the fourth quarter, and I expect that trend to continue.

Cincinnati score prediction

Each week we’ll see if anyone can nail the exact score. If you do, I’ll try and get Parker to send you a can of Olipop or something. (I have not discussed this with him, but I can at least try! None hit the Tulsa prediction (it was a scorigami), so off we go! My prediction: OU 42 Cincinnati 17

Bold predictions