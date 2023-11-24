In this weekly addition to OU Insider I put a bow on the previous game then transition to the upcoming game. Since it is Week 11, we will discuss BYU, preview TCU, and make some bold predictions.

Review

1. As I made my way back to my seat in the press box before the game kicked off, I ran into Joe Castiglione. I asked him when he was scheduling a return trip to Provo. He replied “Well here, Utah… it would be great to be back.” and I immediately thought “did Joe C just hint to me a Utah matchup?”. Regardless, if we do ever go back to Provo I would urge those with the means to make the trip. If you don’t have the means right now, start a swear jar and put a dollar in every time you swear at your TV in football season and you’ll save up enough for the eventual return. The setting is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in the sport and the people were the kindest college football fans I’ve come across. A lot of that may seem a bit sensationalized, but those that went will echo my sentiment. I’m not sure there are two experiences farther apart on the spectrum than Provo and Baton Rouge at night, so we’re about to find out! 2. Jackson Arnold. Was it pretty? No. Was it efficient? No. Did he look like a freshman? Yes. Did that singular, on the money slant to Farooq to seal the game late in the 4th quarter excite you for what he could become? Absolutely. Jackson Arnold’s talent in undeniable. He wasn’t awesome in his debut and he might need to take Billy Bowman out to dinner for that Pick Six that turned the tables on the Cougars, but the arm strength and the legs are clearly there. 3. Upon rewatch, the linebackers and secondary became less and less explosive as the game went on. We’ve now learned that Danny Stutsman hadn’t eaten in two days and needed four IV’s before the game due to sickness. He refused to sit out in this massive road game. Some of this was certainly due to altitude, but on rewatch it was clear that they just didn’t trust their footing. Specifically, Danny had a tackle on about a 4 yard gain in the second half. In the first half of the season, you’d usually see him come up and fit the gap. He’d meet the ballcarrier in the hole and either drop him for a loss or minimal game. This time, you could see his feet slip before eventually waiting for the running back to get to him. Player are thrilled they won’t have to play on those field conditions the rest of the season and next year, because it robbed our DB’s on their responses, our WR’s on their routes, and our LB’s on their run fits. I wound’t expect to see our LB’s play that poorly again. 4. Remember after the Kansas game when we all thought we KNEW Tawee Walker was RB1? That cold and rainy day Walker rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. That was when we finally decided the running back hierarchy had been figured out. Well, Gavin Sawchuk had other plans. All Sawchuk has done SINCE that Kansas game is rush for over 100 yards in the three games since. He has put together the best stretch that any running back has to this point of the season and that ought to excite Sooner fans going forward. The question going into next season? Does Barnes solidify his role as RB1B/RB2, or does that go to someone else? 5. Billy Bowman will never be as accomplished when it comes to collegiate athletics as his girlfriend, but man oh man he’s trying his darnedest, isn’t he? He was supposed to blitz on his pick six, recognized a man was uncovered, and adjusted to make one of the most important games of the season. That was a fourteen point swing play in a second half where OU was playing their backup quarterback and BYU was running it at will. Billy was named National Defensive Back of the Week and is making a case for himself to be All Big 12 First Team. The question is… does he return for the 2024 season? The Sooners sure hope so.

Meal prep

1. When Bob Stoops got to campus shortly before Y2K concerns started ramping up, who would have thought that the Stoops name would remain a constant for this long? Well, if you’re going to the game this Friday, Senior Day festivities start at 10:30am and I highly recommend finishing that last tailgate beer early so you can give Drake Stoops his proper sendoff. Drake is currently tied for the Big 12 lead in receiving touchdowns and one catch off of the Big 12 lead for receptions. If I’m Jeff Lebby and (enter starting QB here), I’m doing everything I can to get him the ball as many times as possible. Throw it to the kid 30 times for all I care. Make sure he goes out the right way. The Stoops name is synonymous with Oklahoma Football, and to have Drake lead the Big 12 in multiple receiving categories in his last season will be fuel for the rest of our lives. Some idiot Longhorn or Poke will say “he only got to play because of his dad”, and we’ll be able to slap them in the face with this season’s production. He’s worked his tail off the maximize his talents and he’ll be sorely missed. 2. In TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes’s weekly media availability he was asked out the similarities of Jeff Lebby’s offense and his own. He cites the similarities and how those have come to be shaped by different stops and influences in their careers. After that he starts discussing the quarterbacks. He says that Oklahoma has a “a senior quarterback with 50+ starts and we have a young quarterback who is really growing fast and I’m really proud of what he’s doing and how much he’s improving.”. This shows the value that head coaches put on experience. He adds that he’s preparing for two quarterbacks with Dillon’s injury uncertainty. For what it’s worth, Dillon has NOT started 50+ games, he has played in 49 games in his career. Do your research, Sonny. 3. In the same press conference, Dykes was asked about Oklahoma’s defense and how it differs from last year’s unit. He didn’t get the “competitive depth” phrasing exactly right but we will give him partial credit for his answer. He said “they have more people, I think they have more depth, more competition, all that type of thing but I think the biggest thing is just they’re in the right spot more now than they were and they understand the defense and they’re starting to execute it really well and you can tell the guys are playing fast and they’re comfortable.” As we have said all along, a fast defense doesn’t come down to foot speed. A fast defense comes down to thinking speed and understanding of the scheme. 4. Many times the season head coaches have referenced Danny Stutsman either in pregame or postgame media availability. Most of the time it hasn’t been on the media to bring him up. This time Sonny was asked specifically about Danny and he called him a “throwback linebacker’. “Big, physical, athletic, plays with an edge,” Dykes said as he continued to praise Stutsman. TCU loves to drop back and pass. I think a completely healthy #28 with solid footing has his best game of the year against a TCU offense that scores a lot of points, but drops back to pass a ton. I would argue that the biggest question of the offseason is whether Danny decides to declare for the NFL draft or decides to come back and lead this defense into SEC play. Oddly enough, I think his return is more important than figuring out whatever happens at quarterback. 5. In Dykes’s press conference, he brought up bowl eligibility. He mentioned what was most important was the extra practices that come with a bowl berth. I think this particular game fell on the schedule in the exact right spot. The day after showing our thanks we can give thanks again that we aren’t having that same conversation that we had last year. It’s a bit wild that a team that played in the National Championship last year is hoping to get some extra much needed practices in before the end of the year. It’s perhaps even more wild that the team they have to beat to clinch a bowl was staring that exact bowl-less possibility just a year ago. I’ll say this. I am thankful that the Sooners are aiming to clinch another double-digit win season and give themselves and chance for a Big 12 Championship berth. If nothing else, we’re headed in the right direction.

TCU score prediction

Each week we’ll see if anyone can nail the exact score. If you do, I’ll try and get Parker to send you a can of Olipop or something. (I have not discussed this with him, but I can at least try!) No one hit the BYU score, so off we go! My prediction: OU 42 TCU 30

