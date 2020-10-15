 SoonerScoop - Cooking Something Up?
football

Cooking Something Up?

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Oklahoma's run on defensive recruits in the class of 2021 has been an impressive haul for Alex Grinch and co. but there are still the possibility for a few names to be added going forward. One name who has re-emerged in the past few days is early linebacker offer Terrence Cooks. Could the Sooners be wiling to make a move for the highly-talented defender? Some of this week's Daily Notes have a bit more on the Sooners unending search to beef up their defense.

